'Dreamgirl': Ayushmann Khurrana REACTS to man dressing up as his girlfriend to write exam on her behalf

Ayushmann Khuranna was recently seen in the film Dream Girl 2 in which he can be seen playing the role of a man who cross-dresses and disguises as a woman. When news of a man dressing up as his girlfriend to write an exam on her behalf went viral, Ayushmann reacted to it.

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to a man dressing up as his girlfriend to write an exam on her behalf

Throughout the comedy-drama film Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen perfectly impersonating a female voice and also playing the role of Pooja. Dressed up as a female from head to toe, the actor aced dual characters. Something along these lines recently happened. According to a report by The Indian Express, a man who was impersonating his girlfriend during a recruitment examination in Punjab’s Faridkot district was caught by the cops.

When this news reached the actor, he took to his Instagram stories and reacted to it. There was only one word that came to his mind and that was ‘Dreamgirl’. The actor penned the same while reposting the bizarre news. Apparently, the man in question not just dressed up in a salwar kameez like his ladylove Paramjeet Kaur, shaved off his facial hair and put makeup on to appear for the exam, but he also had a fake Aadhaar, voter and identity cards made in the name of the lady with his photo on them.

About Dream Girl 2

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is the sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. Apart from Ayushmann, it also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

It’s been more than a decade since the actor, singer, and performer made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012. Since then, he has been part of many hit films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Doctor G and many more. In 2023 we saw him in Dream Girl 2 playing dual characters. Next up for him is Lovebirds.

