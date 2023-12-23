Dunki Cast Fees: How much did Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others charge for film?

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki has hit the theaters recently. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been performing well at the box office. Dunki is based on the concept of donkey flight and chronicles illegal immigration.

Amid the film's roaring success, fans have been fascinated by the salaries of its actors. So let us take a look at the fees of its lead as well as supporting actors.

Fees of Dunki's cast members

Shah Rukh Khan

According to ABP News, Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly receive 28 crores for his role in Dunki. Interestingly, the actor had charged a whopping 100 crore for both Pathaan and Jawan. Apart from acting in it, King Khan is also one of the producers of the film.

Taapsee Pannu

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Taapsee Pannu and SRK. For this project, the actress has charged 11 crore INR. In the film, she plays the role of Manu Randhawa, who plays the love interest of Hardy Dhillon.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has a special appearance in Dunki. For this brief role, the actor took home reportedly around 12 crore. It marks his second collaboration with the director after 2018's Sanju, which starred Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from them, Boman Irani and Satish Shah have 15 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively. Boman has been a frequent collaborator of Hirani, and the duo has worked on all the director's films, including the Munna Bhai series, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju.

Rajkumar Hirani on doing Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan

Raju Hirani told News18 about working with SRK after so many years. He said, "I was enamored by his charm. I would put on an eye mask and earplugs when he was giving a shot. Once he finished, my assistant would tell me, 'Sir, shot khatam ho gaya hai,' and then I would open my eyes (laughs). Jokes apart, he is an amazing actor and an even better person."

The director also revealed that he was amazed by SRK's performance while studying at a film institute in Pune. He said that Shah Rukh had become a big star by the time he had graduated. Interestingly, Hirani had pitched Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots to Khan, but it didn't work out.

Dunki is directed by Hirani and written by him, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. The film stars SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kocchar, Anil Grover, and Jyoti Subhash, among others. It was released theatrically on December 21st and met with mostly positive critical response.

