Emraan Hashmi drops heartwarming post for cancer survivor son Ayaan; calls him 'superhero'

Emraan Hashmi is not only an amazing actor but he is also a responsible father to his 13-year-old son Ayaan Hashmi. The actor's son was diagnosed with first-stage cancer in 2014 and in 2019, he was declared cancer-free. Today, January 13, Emraan took to his social media account and shared pictures and a video with his son and penned heartwarming notes as Ayaan's cancer diagnosis completes 10 years.

Emraan Hashmi calls cancer survivor son Ayaan his 'superhero'

A while ago, Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram and shared pictures and a video with his son Ayaan Hashmi. In one of the pictures, the father-son duo can be seen posing together. In another picture, Emraan can be seen putting his arm around his son's shoulder as they face the camera.

Sharing the picture, his one post reads, "Been ten years since Ayaan’s diagnosis on this very day…. The toughest phase of our lives, but with faith and hope, we overcame it. More importantly, he overcame it… and continues to stand strong. Immense gratitude for standing by us with your love and prayers."

In another post, Hashmi shared a picture with his son and also a video capturing a beautiful moment where Ayaan reads the title of the book that his father wrote for him. In the video, Ayaan can be heard saying, "Kiss Of Life: How a Superhero and My Son Defeated cancer."

Sharing the glimpses, the actor penned, "Always someone I can lean on. My son, my friend, my superhero - Ayaan!!!" Have a look:

During his appearance at Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Emraan opened up about those challenging times. He shared, “My son Ayaan's remission phase - during which the cancer might make a comeback - was a tough phase for us as we parents go through a lot of fear psychosis. The whole process is psychologically disturbing."

Emraan Hashmi's work front

The actor was last seen in Tiger 3 led by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe consisting of blockbuster movies including, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Most recently, the actor was spotted visiting Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment office in suburban Mumbai for a meeting. According to industry sources, Hashmi is in talks for the part of the villain opposite Ranveer Singh in Akhar's most anticipated film, Don 3.

