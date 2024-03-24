PICS: Emraan Hashmi celebrates 45th birthday with paparazzi; gets special gift from fans ft. son Ayaan

Emraan Hashmi stands as one of the most beloved actors in Bollywood. Recently, he garnered widespread acclaim for his roles in the series Showtime and the film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Celebrating his 45th birthday today, Emraan marked the special occasion by sharing moments of joy with the paparazzi, cutting cakes with them in a heartwarming gesture. Additionally, he received a heartfelt gift from his fans—a beautiful sketch capturing a cherished moment with his son, Ayaan.

Emraan Hashmi cuts birthday cakes with paparazzi and receives special gift from fans

Today, on March 24, Emraan Hashmi celebrated his 45th birthday in the company of the paparazzi. Sporting a casual yet stylish ensemble, Emraan looked dapper in a green t-shirt paired with beige pants and gray shoes. As the paparazzi captured the moment, Emraan was seen cutting three delectable birthday cakes, his smile radiating immense happiness and warmth.

Among the birthday festivities, Emraan was also surprised with a heartfelt gift from his adoring fans. Present at the celebration, they gifted him a framed sketch capturing a sweet moment of him holding his son Ayaan. The framed sketch can be seen displayed on the table alongside all the birthday cakes in the pictures.

About Emraan Hashmi’s recently released projects

Emraan Hashmi recently took on a leading role in the web series Showtime, providing viewers with an intimate glimpse into the hidden realities of Bollywood. Alongside Emraan, the stellar cast included Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, among others. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the series premiered on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Additionally, Emraan made a special guest appearance in the patriotic thriller Ae Watan Mere Watan, a movie headlined by Sara Ali Khan. In the film directed by Kannan Iyer, starring Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari, Emraan portrayed the role of activist Ram Manohar Lohia. Ae Watan Mere Watan has been available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video since March 21.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Emraan's future endeavors.

