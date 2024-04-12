WATCH: Internet goes gaga after Murder pair Emraan Hashmi-Mallika Sherawat end 20-year feud with hug

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat were one of the sizzling on-screen pairs in the early 2000s. The two were seen together in the 2004 film, Murder. The duo has been at loggerheads since they were shooting for the film. However, it seems two decades later, the two have reconciled. Recently, at the wedding reception of film producer Anant Pandit’s daughter, both stars stirred the internet with their reunion, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat reunite after 20 years of feud

On April 11 evening, the star-studded wedding reception of Anand Pandit’s daughter took place in Mumbai. Among other Bollywood celebrities, it was Murder co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat who stole all the limelight as they reunited after 20 years of their fallout. Several videos and pictures of the duo went viral on the internet.

For the special evening, Emraan looked dapper in a black suit, while Mallika looked stunning in a pink dress. In one of the videos shared by the paparazzi, the Tiger 3 actor was seen walking towards the actress. They then indulged in a quick conversation and fun banter. The duo sweetly posed for the cameras also.

Fans react to their reunion

The video left fans to go gaga as they thronged the comments section reacting to their union. A fan wrote, “After such a long time seeing together both,” and another fan wrote, “emraan and mallikasherawat looking duo amazing in screen event. I wish i want to see both of them in new horror fiction,” while a third fan remarked, “Soo good to see them together talk of the then news."

About Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat's fallout

For the unversed, in 2021, during one of the interviews with Mandira Bedi for her show Love Laugh Live, Mallika had reflected on her past conflict with the actor and called it ‘childish’.

“The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn't speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film I think during promotions or something we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also,” she had said.

Meanwhile, Emraan during Koffee With Karan in 2014 had called the actress a ‘bad kisser’. When asked by the show's host Karan Johar to name what one might find in Mallika’s bedroom, the actor had replied, “An idiot's guide to succeed in Hollywood."

