Emraan Hashmi purchases swanky Roll Royce at THIS whopping price post Tiger 3 success; WATCH

Emraan Hashmi made a memorable appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. In this movie directed by Maneesh Sharma, Emraan portrayed the character of Aatish Rehman, a former Deputy Director-General of ISI. Not only did the film do well at the box office, but the audience also appreciated Emraan's outstanding performance in a negative role.

Since Tiger 3, the actor has been making headlines for his involvement in the highly anticipated Don 3. Additionally, Emraan recently treated himself to a luxurious Rolls-Royce, and the internet has been buzzing with the video of his new ride.

Emraan Hashmi is the proud owner of a brand-new Rolls Royce

Today, on Thursday, a video shared by the paparazzi shows the delivery of Emraan Hashmi’s latest purchase, a brand-new swanky Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge. This luxurious car reportedly carries a jaw-dropping price tag of Rs 12.25 crore. With such a hefty price, it's no wonder that this vehicle is considered one of the most expensive cars in India.

A while back, several pictures and videos surfaced on the internet that feature the delivery of the car, with a few pictures even capturing the proud owner, Emraan, taking it for a test drive. In the paparazzi-clicked pictures on the streets of Mumbai, the actor can be seen thoroughly enjoying his ride in his fancy new purchase. Moreover, he was spotted waving at the photographers while chatting on the phone from the driver's seat of his brand-new car.

Take a look:

The fans and followers of Emraan Hashmi showered him with congratulations on his post. Additionally, many fans expressed their love and excitement by leaving red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

Speaking of Emraan Hashmi’s work front, the actor was last seen in the third installment of the Tiger franchise led by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe consisting of blockbuster movies including, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Most recently, the actor was spotted visiting Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment office in suburban Mumbai for a meeting. According to industry sources, Hashmi is in talks for the part of the villain opposite Ranveer Singh in Akhar's most anticipated film, Don 3.

