Emraan Hashmi responds to reports of playing an antagonist in Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani's Don 3; says THIS

Don 3 is one of the biggest and most exciting Bollywood projects. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film introduces Ranveer Singh as the new generation Don, and Kiara Advani was recently announced as the female lead of the film. Meanwhile, there have been speculations about Emraan Hashmi being a part of the film as an antagonist. But the actor has denied the reports.

Emraan Hashmi confirms not being approached for Don 3

Emraan Hashmi took to Instagram Stories and confirmed that he's not a part of Don 3 and was never offered the film. "For the fans and journalists that are asking, "I was never a part of Don 3. Was never offered the movie." read his statement.

But it would have been great to watch him as the antagonist in the film since he was impressive in Tiger 3.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

Emraan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Showtime which also stars Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Rajeev Khandelwal. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series is about the power struggles in the Bollywood industry.

Earlier, during a conversation with ANI, Emraan talked about the series and said, "The trailer gives people an idea of the world we have created of contemporary Bollywood and this web series will reveal a lot about our industry.”

Advertisement

Showtime is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024. It has been directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar while Sumit Roy has created it.

More about Don 3

Don 3 marks the return of Farhan Akhtar as a director after 13 years. Interestingly, his last film as a director was Don 2 which released in 2011. Pinkvilla

According to a source, Ranveer Singh will conclude shooting for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in April. After this, he will instantly start preparing for Farhan's ambitious project. This phase will involve rigorous sessions of look tests and immersive workshops, aimed at completely immersing himself in the essence of the character.

The source further added, "He (Ranveer Singh) considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan."

Advertisement

Farhan aims to start the shooting of the film around August or September 2024.