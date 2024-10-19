Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 Twitter Review: 10 must read tweets before watching Riddhima Kapoor and Maheep’s Netflix series

The much-awaited reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 premiered on October 18, 2024. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni marked her screen debut with the show as she joined the old cast of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and more. The netizens who have already watched this Netflix series shared their reviews on X (Twitter). Check out 10 tweets in this piece to know what they are saying about the show before you decide to give it a shot.

Many Twitter reviews of the audience praised Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 for being funny and witty. There were also some special mentions for the cast members.

One person said, “This new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. This is prime time pass TV. Shalini Passi is a fabulous new addition! #FabulousLivesVsBollywoodWives.”

Another user wrote, “Ahh the show I call my guilty pleasure is back and @maheepkapoor is my favourite!! I have a wide grin on my face whenever she speaks; she’s so witty and kick*ss!!! #fabulouslivesvsbollywoodwivesonnetflix.”

A netizen mentioned, “Just binge watched!#FabulousLivesVsBollywoodWives. So far liked Seema & the new addition Shalini. #ShaliniPassi #SeemaSajdeh.”

One tweet stated, “Fabulous Lives of BOLLYWOOD Wives?? 10/10,” while another said, “fabulous lives of bollywood wives makes me so happy.”

Another person expressed, “Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives you are my guilty pleasure and I love you in fact there’s no guilt at all it’s just great.”

A post read, “Why is Shalini from fabulous lives of Bollywood wives so slay…like yes I wanna be you when I grow up.”

The show is the third installment of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh return for Season 3 as the Mumbai gang. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi are the fresh faces who represent the Delhi side.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Neetu Kapoor, and more feature in special appearances. The face-off between the Mumbai and Delhi ladies promises lots of drama and spice. The series is now streaming on Netflix.

