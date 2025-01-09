Meet actor who began with flop, worked with Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixt, he and his wife both are famous names on OTT , now their daughter is set for her debut

There is a common belief among fans that every member of a reputed filmy family can make it big in the Hindi film industry. But it's not true. Despite coming from a reputed film family, he debuted with a flop and later worked in several unsuccessful films until he found success on OTT platforms. Today, he is a film producer, and he and his wife are famous names on OTT.

Yes, we are talking about Sanjay Kapoor. His journey in the Hindi film industry has been full of ups and downs, with challenges at every turn. He was born to Nirmal Kapoor and film producer Surinder Kapoor. While his brothers include film producer Boney Kapoor and popular actor Anil Kapoor. At the same time, his nieces and nephews include Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and more.

Sanjay debuted with Prem in 1995, opposite newcomer Tabu. The film was delayed multiple times and was a flop on its release. But his next movie, Raja, opposite Madhuri Dixit, was a box office success the same year. He starred in several films as a lead, like Auzaar, Mohabbat, and Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller. He didn't find much success and took up playing supporting roles in films like Julie, Luck By Chance, and Shaandaar.

He became a film producer and later found fame when featured in web series like Lust Stories, The Gone Game, The Last Hour, and The Fame Game, among others.

On the personal front, he is married to former actress Maheep Kapoor, who rose to fame with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The couple have two children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. Meanwhile, Shanahan is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Ankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey.

