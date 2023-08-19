EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel reveals industry was against Hrithik Roshan’s launch; says ‘They had no…’

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of the super hit Gadar 2 co-starring Sunny Deol. The film has become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The sequel to the 2001 super hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released on August 11, 2023, and has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience as well as critics. Anil Sharma's directorial is performing superbly at the box office. Movie lovers are literally rushing to the theaters to watch the action-packed sequel bringing back the famous on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha as Tara Singh and Sakeena along with Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of their son Jeetey. Amidst good reviews, Sakeena aka Ameesha sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and revealed that the film industry was against the launch of Hrithik Roshan.

Ameesha Patel reveals industry was against Hrithik Roshan’s launch

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel was asked about starting her career with one of the best launches, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000). The actress revealed, "But everyone was against the launch because everyone had no faith in Hrithik (Rishan) because, at the same time, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan was being launched, I was a non-filmy, he was being launched with Kareena so this was a very underdog project till of course Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actually came to the screens."

She further added, "People asked Mr. Rakesh Roshan to change the release date because we had Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan's films Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Mela before and after us. People asked Rakesh, 'How can you bring these two nobodies in between two hurricanes of films.' And Rakesh uncle said, 'I'm not going to change. I have faith in my film.' That was enough for me and Hrithik that our director had faith in us. It was enough for me that such a big director like Rakesh Roshan was risking his career and his son's career with a new girl like me. So that gave me the confidence that he (Rakesh Roshan) has faith in me, duniya ki maat suno, give your best to your film and that's all." Sharing a smile, Ameesha said, "And, the rest is history."

Meanwhile, apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles.