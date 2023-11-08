EXCLUSIVE: Khichdi 2 actor Supriya Pathak on playing her iconic character: ‘Hansa never leaves me’

Supriya Pathak is a Bollywood veteran who has worked in multiple TV shows and hit movies. While her characters in movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bobby Jasoos, and Mimi have been lauded by cinephiles, her iconic character Hansa from the show Khichdi still continues to win hearts. As the Indian comedy film Khichdi: The Movie is making a comeback with a direct sequel, the actress shared about playing the character after decades.

Supriya Pathak talks about playing Hansa in Khichdi 2

The entire team of Khichdi 2, namely Supriya Pathak, JD Majethia, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, and director Aatish Kapadia was recently in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the tête-à-tête, the actress was asked if it was difficult for her to play the iconic character Hansa after decades.

Responding to it, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress shared, “This time, when we read the script and we’re discussing about bringing Khichdi back, I told Aatish Kapadia that for me, it was very important that I bring back the innocence and the beauty of Hansa. Life has moved on and I have worked on many things after that as an actor, but for me, Hansa never leaves me,” she said adding that she can do Hansa anywhere and at any time.

‘I feel that she’s a part of my life’

Despite that, bringing the innocence of the character back was a challenge for her. Pathak explained, “That’s because sometimes I think that as an actor, you become a little smarter. Since you have done this multiple times you be like ‘I know how to do it’. So, I would continuously tell Aatish to keep me in check, ‘I don’t want to go out. I want to keep that innocence'.”

Further on, The Big Bull actress said that she wanted Hansa to be what she was. “And I think that was the nice and interesting part of doing Hansa. But I never had any problem while doing Hansa. When I first did it, I worked really hard on it but now I feel that she’s a part of my life,” Pathak concluded.

The teaser of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan was dropped on September 30 and the film is scheduled to be released on November 17.

