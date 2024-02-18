As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Zaan Khan and Meera Deosthale are all set for the premiere of their new show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, produced by JD Majethia. The concept of the serial revolves around the practice of dowry. As per the promos of the show, the lead actress decides to take a stand against the orthodox practice and asks her in-laws to return her dowry.

While the promos of the show were appealing, the lead actor Zaan Khan had less screen space in the same. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Zaan Khan shared his thoughts on the same along with sharing more details about Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai.

Zaan Khan on not featuring full-fledged in the promo of the show

"After watching the promo of the show, my family was like 'Beta tum kaha pe ho' (Where are you in the promo?). There was a glimpse of mine and I told them 'Oh! there I am (laughs). However, later, I explained to them that Television is mostly female-dominated. For me, these promos, posters, and all are very secondary, the primary factor is that the show should be good and should appeal to the masses," he revealed.

Have a look at the promo of Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai:

When asked if he gets a bit concerned about the screen time or not featuring enough in the promo, Zaan Khan said, "Now even one bit! I am not that kind of a guy for sure. I have done shows where I'm not there on the hoardings or in the first few promos but after the show hits the floor, many promos are made on my character. So, all that follows. One has to be a little patient and confident about it and everything falls into place. I always feel positive for my team and happy for my co-actors; that's what I genuinely believe in."

Zaan Khan shares excitement ahead of the premiere of the show-

Zaan further pointed out, "I am very excited for the show. We recently went to Indian Idol 14 sets to promote the show and happened to meet Mr. Rajat Sharma, who was a special guest on the show. He really liked the concept of our show and he even narrated to us some cases regarding dowry and appreciated the concept of the show. It feels great when somebody with that stature appreciates the show that you're a part of."

Zaan Khan on what made him do the show

Khan added, "The writers, producers, and the director of the show. The show is produced by renowned actor and producer Mr. JD Majethia who's also the Chairman of Indian Film and TV Producers Council. The show is written by celebrated writers who've written shows like Balika Vadhu and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi."

The actor stated, "The show is Directed by Sanjay Upadhyay who has been associated with many big channels. When a project is helmed by these kinds of talents, one can't ask for anything else and that's what happened with me, when the show came to me, I felt very grateful to this incredible team for thinking of me being a part of something amazing that they're set to make."

Zaan Khan on sharing the screen with Meera Deosthale

Talking about the lead actress Meera Deosthale, Zaan said, "While I did mock shoots with a couple of other actresses, I had a feeling that Meera was the closest to the character that the makers were looking for. She took a little time to open up, but now we're good friends."

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai is set to go on air on 19th February 2024.

