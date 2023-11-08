EXCLUSIVE: Khichdi 2 stars Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak open up on funny memories from first instalment

Khichdi remains a much-loved TV series in India. Its popularity has resulted in several other TV shows and even a movie in 2010 that featured the cherished characters from the series. The makers of the film have already unveiled the teaser and trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, titled Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan. During a recent interaction, the film’s cast discussed about their funniest memory throughout their journey.

Khichdi 2 cast share their funniest memories

Recently, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the cast of the highly anticipated upcoming film Khichdi 2 was asked about their funniest gag throughout their journey in the world of Khichdi. To which Praful played by Rajeev Mehta recalled and shared a funny memory from Khichdi part 1 where Himanshu played by Jamnadas Majethia talks about his bad dream. He said, “Himanshu ek scene me mujhe kehte hai, ae jija ji, kal raat ko maine ek bohut bura sapna dekha (In one scene, Himanshu says to me, "Hey, brother-in-law, last night I had a really bad dream),” Praful replied to him asking, “acha?” to which Himanshu said, “nahi bura.” The entire cast laughed and Praful further added that his heart went tut-tut.

Hansa played by Supriya Pathak chimed in and recalled another funny memory from Khichdi Part 1 and said when Chakki comes running while Praful and Hansa are seated in the car, she says, “Mumma phone hai, phone hai toh Hansa kehti hai ‘very good, ab ye bata ye kya hai? (now tell me what’s this) (showing her phone)’,”

About the film Khichdi 2

The Khichdi franchise consists of a popular TV series and two movies. The TV series premiered on Star Plus on September 10, 2002, and it centered on the Parekh family, a Gujarati family living in an old mansion. The second season, called Instant Khichdi, was broadcast from July to August 2005. In 2018, a new series continued to showcase the family's humorous escapades.

In 2010, a movie titled Khichdi: The Movie, based on the same franchise and featuring the original cast, was released and well-received by the audience. Aatish Kapadia, who directed the first installment, is also directing the upcoming film, Khichdi 2.

