Why Khichdi fame Rajeev Mehta aka Praful no longer wants to act in a TV show

Rajeev Mehta, known for his role as Praful in the Khichdi series, expressed in a recent interview that he no longer enjoys acting in TV shows. Read on to know why!

By Sonali Lambiwala
Published on Feb 26, 2024  |  02:35 PM IST |  246
Rajeev Mehta
Rajeev Mehta

Rajeev Mehta, renowned for his role as Praful in the Khichdi series, is a beloved show that holds a special place in the hearts of many. Recently, in an interview with Etimes, Rajeev shared why he no longer enjoys acting in TV shows.

Rajeev Mehta shares how TV lacks good comedy shows

Rajeev Mehta mentioned that Indian TV lacks good comedy shows. He expressed, “When I was offered Khichdi many years ago, I had only done comedy on stage. It was a challenge because Hansa (Supriya Pathak) and I had to play duffers in the show, and I had to play a duffer with confidence. I give credit to the writing because it was not easy to pull off something like that.” 

Moreover, he attributed the show's success to its casting and script, stating, “Nowadays, we don't see such comedy shows on TV anymore.” Further, he added, “The TV show was already a hit. So I guess people didn't see a reason to go to theaters to watch it.”


Speaking about his career, he mentioned that he does not want to act in a TV show. He shared, “It is not easy to work 12-14 hours in a shift. Of course, if a role can give me immense job satisfaction, I am willing to undergo any number of hectic days, but I don't find anything exciting on TV these days.”

Related Stories

INSIDE PICS from Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's wedding bash: Supriya, Ratna Pathak-Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa-Seema pose
entertainment
INSIDE PICS from Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's wedding bash: Supriya, Ratna Pathak-Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj P
Khichdi EXCLUSIVE: JD Majethia’s new look reminds of Himanshu, Is the project coming back in 2023? Find out
entertainment
Khichdi EXCLUSIVE: JD Majethia’s new look reminds of Himanshu, Is the project coming back in 2023? Find out

Rajeev concluded by sharing that, at his age, he would like to be choosy about his work and prefers watching things at home rather than going to theaters.

Advertisement

About Rajeev Mehta:

Rajeev Mehta gained fame for his comic role as Praful Parekh in the television comedy-drama Khichdi. Additionally, he took on the role of Arvind Thakkar in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. His cameo appearance as a restaurant steward in the cult movie Rangeela was also widely acknowledged.

About the film Khichdi 2:

The Khichdi franchise includes a popular TV series and two movies. The TV series premiered on Star Plus on September 10, 2002, focusing on the Parekh family, a Gujarati family residing in an old mansion. The second season, titled Instant Khichdi, aired from July to August 2005. In 2018, a new series continued to depict the family's humorous adventures. In 2010, a movie titled Khichdi: The Movie, featuring the original cast, was released to audience acclaim. Aatish Kapadia, director of the first installment, is also helming the upcoming film, Khichdi 2.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Khichdi 2 stars Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak open up on funny memories from first instalment

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sonali Lambiwala

Journalism grad with a knack for spicing up words. Former employee of India News, The Economic Times, and Zomato.

...

Credits: Times of India
Advertisement

Latest Articles