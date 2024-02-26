Why Khichdi fame Rajeev Mehta aka Praful no longer wants to act in a TV show

Rajeev Mehta, renowned for his role as Praful in the Khichdi series, is a beloved show that holds a special place in the hearts of many. Recently, in an interview with Etimes, Rajeev shared why he no longer enjoys acting in TV shows.

Rajeev Mehta shares how TV lacks good comedy shows

Rajeev Mehta mentioned that Indian TV lacks good comedy shows. He expressed, “When I was offered Khichdi many years ago, I had only done comedy on stage. It was a challenge because Hansa (Supriya Pathak) and I had to play duffers in the show, and I had to play a duffer with confidence. I give credit to the writing because it was not easy to pull off something like that.”

Moreover, he attributed the show's success to its casting and script, stating, “Nowadays, we don't see such comedy shows on TV anymore.” Further, he added, “The TV show was already a hit. So I guess people didn't see a reason to go to theaters to watch it.”

Speaking about his career, he mentioned that he does not want to act in a TV show. He shared, “It is not easy to work 12-14 hours in a shift. Of course, if a role can give me immense job satisfaction, I am willing to undergo any number of hectic days, but I don't find anything exciting on TV these days.”

Rajeev concluded by sharing that, at his age, he would like to be choosy about his work and prefers watching things at home rather than going to theaters.

About Rajeev Mehta:

Rajeev Mehta gained fame for his comic role as Praful Parekh in the television comedy-drama Khichdi. Additionally, he took on the role of Arvind Thakkar in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. His cameo appearance as a restaurant steward in the cult movie Rangeela was also widely acknowledged.

About the film Khichdi 2:

The Khichdi franchise includes a popular TV series and two movies. The TV series premiered on Star Plus on September 10, 2002, focusing on the Parekh family, a Gujarati family residing in an old mansion. The second season, titled Instant Khichdi, aired from July to August 2005. In 2018, a new series continued to depict the family's humorous adventures. In 2010, a movie titled Khichdi: The Movie, featuring the original cast, was released to audience acclaim. Aatish Kapadia, director of the first installment, is also helming the upcoming film, Khichdi 2.

