Advertisement
Khichdi 2 movie poster

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

Hindi

Comedy

17 Nov 2023 | 130 Mins

Rating

2/5

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Rating

2/5

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Khichdi 2 Review: Supriya, JD, Rajeev, Anang and Vandana starrer is a nostalgic ride which fails to entertain

Planning to watch Khichdi 2 this weekend? Read Pinkvilla’s review of this Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak and Jamnadas Majethia (JD) starrer.

by Avinash Lohana

Published on Nov 17, 2023   |  04:26 PM IST  |  985
News Comment Share
Zee Studio / YouTube

Khichdi 2 Review: Supriya, JD, Rajeev, Anang and Vandana starrer is a nostalgic ride which fails to entertain

Name: Khichdi 2

Director: Aatish Kapadia

Cast: Supriya Pathak,Kirti Kulhari,JD Majethia,Anang Desai,Vandana Pathak,Rajeev Mehta

Writer: Aatish Kapadia

Rating: 2

Thirteen years after unveiling the first Khichdi movie in 2010, Aatish Kapadia, Jamnadas Majethia (JD), Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai and Vandana Pathak have returned with Khichdi 2. But maybe some things should be left as is. Read the review to find out why I say that…

Plot

The Parekh family embarks on an adventurous journey to Paanthukistan to free their strangely named residents from the tyranny of Kimam Khake Thu, and his close aides Maharani Gulkanda and 120 Navratan. The family poses as documentary filmmakers to enter Paanthukistan, and win the confidence of the leader. However, the group is soon met with multiple twists and turns, which makes their task even more challenging. Will Hansa, Praful, Tulsidas, Jayshree and Himanshu be able to help the locals at this fictional place, or make the situation even more messier. You’ll have to watch the film to find that out!

What’s Hot?

The biggest asset for brand Khichdi is the nostalgia attached with its lead parts, their quirks, and writer-director Aatish Kapadia has retained that for Khichdi 2. Right from the first scene, fans would be able to relate with the idiosyncrasies of the characters, thus setting the excitement for the film. The actors too have maintained consistency in their performance despite such long gaps between the franchise projects. The film also gives subtle messages which get highlighted through the narrative.

Furthermore, cinematographer Vijay Soni’s camera lens along with production designer Jayant Deshmukh’s designs bring alive the world of Khichdi on the big screen. Ganesh Acharya’s choreography is average, and the aforementioned points are more or less what works for the benefit of the movie. 

What’s Not?

The screenplay of Khichdi 2 is a mix of multiple situational comedic scenes, from which some sequences manage to tickle your funny bone, but many fail to do so, making the whole viewing experience a dragged affair. The narrative is inconsistent and often confusing, which makes the viewers perplexed, and more often not in a good way. The two hour long film seems even longer while watching it, and that is mostly because of the elongated screenplay, forced comedic sequences especially involving the Parminder family, and songs which were absolutely not required. Aatish Kapadia along with additional screenplay writer Sourav Ghosh could have focused more on this aspect. 

Music by Chirantan Bhatt does nothing for the film, nor does Raju Singh’s background score, which usually is an important element for a comedy, as it helps lift up dull sequences. Editor Aajay K could have sharpened the film a little more on the editing table. 

Performances

The cast of Khichdi are all seasoned actors, and each one of them have aced their parts. Supriya Pathak is impeccable as Hansa and so is Vandana Pathak as Jayshree. Rajeev Mehta is in a double role and plays both parts well. Anang Desai as Tulsidas Parekh and Jamnadas Majethia as Himanshu justify their roles. The supporting cast has done a decent job as well.

Final Verdict

I believe the madness of Khichdi doesn’t fit so well in the movie format, as the character quirks sometimes get overwhelming on the narrative thus failing to strike a perfect balance for two straight hours. So yes, Khichdi 2 is a nostalgic ride but doesn’t entertain.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Avinash Lohana

Avinash Lohana

Journalist
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more enter... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the same topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Jawan

Jawan

Action,Thriller

Released on: 07 Sep 2023

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 1,145.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's

Horror

Released on: 27 Oct 2023

Collection: Rupees Sign 2,128.50 cr.

Yellow Strip
Suzume

Suzume

Fantasy,Adventure

Released on: 11 Nov 2023

Collection: Rupees Sign 1,445.56 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Dhruva Natchathiram 2023 movie Video Icon

Dhruva Natchathiram

Action • Mystery

Release date: 24 Nov 2023

Farrey 2023 movie Video Icon

Farrey

Thriller

Release date: 24 Nov 2023

Sam Bahadur 2023 movie Video Icon

Sam Bahadur

Biography

Release date: 01 Dec 2023

Main Atal Hoon 2023 movie

Main Atal Hoon

Drama • Biography

Release date: 01 Dec 2023

Animal 2023 movie Video Icon

Animal

Action • Crime

Release date: 01 Dec 2023

Pippa 2023 movie Video Icon

Pippa

Action • Drama

Release date: 02 Dec 2023

The Archies 2023 movie Video Icon

The Archies

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 07 Dec 2023

Wonka 2023 movie Video Icon

Wonka

Comedy • Adventure

Release date: 15 Dec 2023

Captain Miller 2023 movie

Captain Miller

Action • Drama

Release date: 15 Dec 2023

Merry Christmas 2023 movie

Merry Christmas

Drama • Thriller

Release date: 15 Dec 2023

latest movies

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 2023 movie Video Icon

The Hunger Games: The ...

Action • Drama

Mangalavaaram 2023 movie Video Icon

Mangalavaaram

Action • Horror

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan 2023 movie Video Icon

Khichdi 2: Mission Paa...

Comedy

Congrats, My Ex! 2023 movie Video Icon

Congrats, My Ex!

Comedy • Romance

Apurva 2023 movie Video Icon

Apurva

Crime • Drama

3.5

Jigarthanda DoubleX 2023 movie Video Icon

Jigarthanda DoubleX

Action • Comedy

4

Tiger 3 2023 movie Video Icon

Tiger 3

Action • Crime

3.5

Suzume 2023 movie Video Icon

Suzume

Fantasy • Adventure

Japan 2023 movie Video Icon

Japan

Action • Drama

2.5

The Marvels 2023 movie Video Icon

The Marvels

Action • Fantasy

3

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close