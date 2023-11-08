EXCLUSIVE: JD Majethia spills beans on his plans to make Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai for the big screen

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan is a movie that is being waited for with baited breaths by everyone who has loved watching the famous television show Khichdi back in the days. It is the sequel to Khichdi: The Film that released back in 2010. Back then, the movie ended doing average theatrical business but this time around, the stakes are much higher and the scale is much grander. The entire cast of Khichdi 2 graced Pinkvilla for an exclusive interview of theirs ahead of the release of their film on 17th November, 2023 .

The team of Khichdi answered brewing questions like what took them so long to make Khichdi 2, how they kept the innocence of their characters intact and much more. Among other questions, the showrunner JD Majethia also answered whether he has plans to spin Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai into a movie for the big screen in the future or not.

JD Majethia Reveals That He Would Love To Make Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai For The Big Screen But...

JD Majethia, who is well known for his character of Himanshu in Khichdi, has also co-created another very successful show by the name of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Unlike Khichdi, which had its film version release in theatres after its successful television stint, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai didn't. In the Pinkvilla interview conducted by Himesh Mankad, when JD Majethia was asked about whether he has plans on making Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai for the big screen, he clarified that he would love to make Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai for the big screen but a story like they got for Khichdi or Khichdi 2 is very essential for them to move forward. He said that the content should be such that can work and resonate with the audiences of today. He also talked about how essential it is for Khichdi 2 to work so that he is convinced that intellectual properties like Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are still relevant.

Khichdi And Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Crossover

In the conversation, JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia were also asked about whether it is likely to have a crossover of Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai in the future. Aatish talked about how beautiful the mixture of a dramatic family like the Parekhs and a sofisticated family like the Sarabhais is. JD then said that it is very challenging to not just bring everyone together, but also justify their presence and thus they don't want to give any false hopes to those who are vouching for it.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan releases in theatres on 17th November, 2023. The advance bookings for the much awaited film will open a few days ahead of its release.

