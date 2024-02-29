JD Majethia hints at Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 3: ‘It is very much on cards’

Jamnadas AKA JD Majethia is one of the leading producers on Indian Television with his banner Hats Off churning out back-to-back hits. Though he is currently focusing on bringing serious subjects to the small screen, his production house with Aatish Kapadia is widely recognised for backing comedy shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. JD and Aatish have always made sure to continue the legacy of their popular shows with extensions in terms of film or as a new season on the OTT platform. In a recent conversation with Indian Express, the producer revealed if he is planning Season 3 of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

JD Majethia discloses if Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 3 is happening

When questioned about the new season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, JD Majethia stated, “It is very much in mind, but for it to be on paper, there needs to be some wow factor. So if you all pray, something should come up, but Sarabhai 3 is very much on the cards.”

The actor also spoke about the failure of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan and shared what went wrong with it. He said that they chose an inappropriate release date for the film. Majethia quoted, “We released it on a weekend when the World Cup final was airing. For any small-budget film, Sunday business is very important, but for us, it was a complete washout. Secondly, our film fell prey to piracy. Many of my relatives called me and said they had seen the film at home. My office peon informed me that he saw the video a week before it was released. Piracy killed Khichdi. Animal released two weeks after Khichdi, so we had no screens.”

The director said that though Khichdi was not a big film, it will still work for 10 years on the small screen because people don’t want to spend money on a film like this. He revealed that they ended up making a decent collection from the film despite all the negative factors.

About Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a cult classic which revolves around the Sarabhais, an upper-class Gujarati family living in South Bombay. It aired on TV in 2004. The second chapter of the show was on Disney Plus Hotstar in 2017. It ended on a cliffhanger with Monisha (Rupali Ganguly) leaving Sahil (Sumeet Raghavan) and going to Delhi with her son.