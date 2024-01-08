PIC: Mira Kapoor wishes mom Supriya Pathak on her birthday; calls her ‘generous’ and ‘bubbly’

Supriya Pathak is a senior actress who has been entertaining audiences for decades. Sometimes by playing the jovial Hansa Parekh in the TV show Khichdi and other times by being this fierce and strong mother and leader in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. As the actress turned a year older on January 7, her daughter-in-law and wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor wished her well.

Mira Kapoor wishes Supriya Pathak on her birthday

Mira Rajput Kapoor is pretty active on social media. Through her Instagram feed, we get to peek into the lavish life of the celebrity and her family. A while ago, the Bollywood wife and content creator took to her IG stories and dropped a picture of herself with her mother-in-law, actress Supriya Pathak, and others.

Cleverly placing a cute birthday hat GIF on her head, Mira wished Pathak on her birthday. Sharing the unseen photo, Shahid Kapoor’s wife penned, “Happy Birthday Mom. Generous heart and bubbly spirit, you fill the room and our hearts with love and much needed chill.”

For a couple of days, Mira has been enjoying her family trip to Bhutan with her husband Shahid Kapoor, brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, mother-in-law Neelima Azim, daughter Misha Kapoor, and others. She has also been posting amazing pictures from their getaway.

A while ago, she posted a picture of her practicing a yoga pose in the wild. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Driving from a monastery towards the Takin reserve we made an impromptu stop by the river... It looked so tempting, till we opened the car door and froze. At 2 degrees, with tons of heattech and joie de vivre, it turned out to be the happiest part of our trip! Stones were skipped, @ishaankhatter was dipped and memories were made! If you find yourself by a river in the mountains, roll up your sleeves and tracks, scream through the freeze and say cheese!”

A couple of days ago, Mira also dropped pictures with the fifth and reigning King of Bhutan. Sharing the images, she wrote, “Bhutan : The People’s Kingdom. So grateful to have met His Majesty The King @kingjigmekhesar and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen of Bhutan and spent time on many occasions during our stay.. Their warmth, humility and generosity envelopes one into the comfort of chatting and interacting candidly. Yet their pride for the country, their people & its heritage reminds one of their innate regality.”

