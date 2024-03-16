Khichdi Quiz: How well do you remember the plot of the show? Find out!

Have you ever casually uttered, 'Mai toh thak gayi Bhaisaab'? If so, you're undoubtedly a fan of JD Majethia's sitcom, Khichdi. Khichdi, a beloved Hindi TV series, has won the hearts of viewers, emerging as one of the most loved shows of all time. Khichdi revolves around the antics of a Gujarati family, adding laughter to their daily lives through absurd situations.

Directed by Aatish Kapadia, the show premiered in September 2002, entertaining viewers from the start. Remaining a top family favorite until its conclusion in July 2004, Khichdi left a lasting mark on television audiences.

Subsequently, the makers of Khichdi ventured into filmmaking with a production following the same premise. Named Khichdi: The Movie, it marked a significant milestone as the first Indian television show to transition onto the big screen.

The cast of Khichdi includes vital performances by Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, JD Majethia, and Vandana Pathak. If you're a die-hard fan of the show, particularly Praful and Hansa, then ace this quiz in one go and prove your love for Khichdi!

