Khichdi 2 OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Supriya Pathak's adventure comedy

The adventure comedy Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, which made its theatrical debut in November 2023, created a buzz at the box office. The film is being received well by the audience as well as critics. Featuring a stellar cast of Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia, Kirti Kulhari, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, Reyaansh Vir Chaddha, and Flora Saini, the film gained immense love for its captivating narrative and outstanding performances.

Now, the film is gearing up for its OTT premiere, allowing people to revisit the story again by chilling inside their houses. Let's have a detailed look at the film's OTT release.

Date of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan's OTT release announced by streaming platform

Taking to their official Instagram handle on January 25, ZEE5 announced the digital premiere of the much-awaited adventure comedy-drama Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan. The film is set to premiere on the said platform on February 9.

Sharing a poster of the film, the streaming platform captioned it, "Parekh parivaar ke bade log are back with 2x the madness! #Khichdi2 premieres on 9th February, only on #ZEE5."

About Khichdi 2

The story follows the Parekh family on an adventure to save the world, with Praful playing a dual role, acting as an emperor of a fictional country called Paanthukistan. Created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia's Hats Off Productions, Khichdi first premiered as a TV series in 2002 on Star Plus. The second season, titled Instant Khichdi, premiered in 2004 on Star One. After that, it was made into a film in 2010, and 13 years later, the makers returned with Khichdi 2.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Supriya Pathak opened up about playing the role of Hansa in Khichdi 2. She said, "This time when we read the script and we're discussing about bringing Khichdi back, I told Aatish Kapadia that for me, it was very important that I bring back the innocence and the beauty of Hansa."

"Life has moved on, and I have worked on many things after that as an actor, but for me, Hansa never leaves me," she said, adding that she can do Hansa anywhere and at any time.

