EXCLUSIVE: Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai crossover on the cards? Director Aatish Kapadia reveals

Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are two comedy television series that left an indelible mark on the audience. These shows remain evergreen, offering laughter whenever a dull day looms. Khichdi extended its charm to the big screen with a movie in 2010, reuniting beloved characters from the series. Now, in 2023, a sequel is on the horizon with Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan. Director Aatish Kapadia, who also helmed Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, discloses the potential for a movie crossover between these adored series.

Aatish Kapadia discusses the potential crossover between Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan team shared a wealth of delightful details about the film, along with amusing anecdotes and more. When asked about the potential for a movie crossover between Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, director Aatish Kapadia, who directed both series, acknowledged that the idea had indeed crossed his mind.

He shared, "While I've seen the characters from both shows come to life, these families are distinct in their own ways – one is white, and the other is red. Combining the two would be a beautiful blend. So, yes, the idea of a crossover has crossed my mind."

Actor Jamnadas Majethia, who produced both shows, weighed in on the idea, stating, "While the notion of a crossover is intriguing, it would be an immense challenge, not only in terms of writing but also in elevating it to a level where we can do justice to these iconic characters and actors. So, it's appearing to be quite difficult."

For those unfamiliar, both TV series have previously featured a few crossover episodes, which were immensely adored by fans.

SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

About Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

Directed by Aatish Kapadia, Khichdi 2 features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Nimisha Vakharia, Jamnadas Majethia, Kriti Kulhari, and Pratik Gandhi. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 17, 2023.

The Khichdi franchise encompasses a beloved television series of the same name and two successful films. The inaugural season made its debut on Star Plus on September 10, 2002, narrating the tales of the Parekh family, a Gujarati household residing in a charming old mansion. It was succeeded by Instant Khichdi in 2005. The franchise made a triumphant return in 2018, chronicling the comedic escapades of the lovable family. In 2010, a film titled Khichdi: The Movie graced the big screen, featuring the beloved original cast and receiving praise from audiences and critics alike.