What to watch this weekend: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Sushitma Sen's Aarya Antim Vaar; VOTE now

A bunch of movies and shows are gearing up for their theatrical and OTT releases in February 2024. From Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3's final showdown titled Antim Vaar, Pinkvilla curated a list of upcoming shows for you to binge-watch this weekend.

As we wait for the releases, let us know which movie or show you are excited about and cannot wait to watch. Scroll down to the last and vote for your favorite.

1. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: February 9

February 9 Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Director: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah

Aradhana Sah Genre: Drama, Romance, Family

Drama, Romance, Family Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Aryan struggles to find an ideal life partner until he encounters Sifra, a seemingly perfect girl, during a work assignment in the US. As he falls in love with her, he soon realizes the implausibility of their love story—Sifra is, in fact, a robot. Can a connection between a human and a robot overcome these challenges and culminate in an impossible love story?

2. Aarya 3 Antim Vaar

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: February 9

February 9 Stars: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen Director: Ram Madhvani

Ram Madhvani Genre: Action

Action Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The trailer of Aarya 3 Antim Vaar begins with Sushmita Sen holding a gun to herself, suggesting a tense moment. It provides a sneak peek into the final episodes, showing her children expressing anger towards her. The video depicts her relentless fight against challenges to safeguard her kids.

3. Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Release Date: February 9

February 9 Stars: Supriya Pathak, JD Majethia, Kirti Kulhari, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta

Supriya Pathak, JD Majethia, Kirti Kulhari, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta Director: Aatish Kapadia

Aatish Kapadia Genre: Comedy

Comedy Where to watch/OTT Platform: ZEE5

Khichdi 2 follows the laughter-filled daily routine of a Gujarati family residing in Mumbai, led by fan-favorite Supriya Pathak Kapoor and Jamnadas Majethia. The movie was released in theaters last year and now is gearing up for the OTT release.

4. Bhakshak

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: February 9

February 9 Stars: Bhumi Pednekar, Sai Tamhankar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastav

Bhumi Pednekar, Sai Tamhankar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastav Director: Pulkit

Pulkit Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Bhakshak delves into the relentless pursuit of justice by a determined woman. In her quest, Vaishali Singh, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, takes on the role of an investigative journalist determined to expose a heinous crime, revealing the harsh reality of offenses against women.

5. Lantrani

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: February 9

February 9 Stars: Jisshu Sengupta, Jitendra Kumar, Johnny Lever, Nimisha Sanjayan, Sanjay Mahanand

Jisshu Sengupta, Jitendra Kumar, Johnny Lever, Nimisha Sanjayan, Sanjay Mahanand Director: Gurvinder Singh, Bhaskar Hazarika, Kaushik Ganguly

Gurvinder Singh, Bhaskar Hazarika, Kaushik Ganguly Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Where to watch/OTT Platform: ZEE5

Lantrani is an anthology film. The film presents three distinct stories that depict life in small Indian towns and villages, where individuals resort to extraordinary measures for survival. The film is slated to release on ZEE5 on February 9.

