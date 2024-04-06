EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon reveals people felt she was 'urban' after Heropanti; how Bareilly Ki Barfi changed things

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recent releases, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Crew co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Both movies opened to rave reviews and made a mark at the box office. Now, Kriti sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and recalled her initial days in the industry. She talked about the kind of films and projects she was getting and shared a fun anecdote that happened after 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'."

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon recalled her initial time in Bollywood and revealed, "After doing Heropanti and Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi was a bit of a surprise to me. Nobody was coming to me with films like that. Everyone was like, 'Arey, ye small town ki kaise lag sakti hai? Ye toh bohot urban hai.' But I believe that hair, makeup, and costumes can change anything. They can transform you into whoever you want to be.

She further added, "Once I did Bareilly Ki Barfi, then people loved me in it, and they were like, 'Oh, she can also do this.' Then I did Luka Chuppi, and suddenly I was only getting small town roles. I was only getting roles from this gaon, that gaon. It was more like a Bharat darshan in those years. Then I was dying to do something urban, and nobody was coming to me with an urban film."

After a successful run on the big screens with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, Kriti has a couple of projects in her kitty. The Mimi actress will be next seen in Do Patti alongside her Dilwale co-star Kajol after eight years. Kajol talked about the film; the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress shared that Do Patti is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.

