Crew Review: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are fun and glamorous in this basic and generic comedy-drama

pinkvilla
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL
Hamburger Menu pinkvilla
Whatsapp
Home
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Home Categories
Kriti Kharbanda gushes over hubby Pulkit Samrat as he performs ‘pehli rasoi’; ‘Fell in love all over again’

Kriti Kharbanda gushes over hubby Pulkit Samrat as he performs ‘pehli rasoi’; ‘Fell in love all over again’

 The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Push Hope to the Breaking Point?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Push Hope to the Breaking Point?

 How Did Logan Lerman Propose to His Now Fiancée Analuisa Corrigan? Actor Spills the Beans

How Did Logan Lerman Propose to His Now Fiancée Analuisa Corrigan? Actor Spills the Beans

 Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka's Shivangi Joshi pens sweet note wishing former co-star Kushal Tandon on his birthday

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka's Shivangi Joshi pens sweet note wishing former co-star Kushal Tandon on his birthday

 Actress Jennifer Leak, Known For The Young And The Restless, Soap Opera Roles In The Guiding Light, And More, Passes Away At 76

Actress Jennifer Leak, Known For The Young And The Restless, Soap Opera Roles In The Guiding Light, And More, Passes Away At 76

 General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Persuade Sonny to Trust Him?

General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Persuade Sonny to Trust Him?

 What Was The Final Correction That Akira Toriyama Made To Dragon Ball Manga? Toyotaro Reveals

What Was The Final Correction That Akira Toriyama Made To Dragon Ball Manga? Toyotaro Reveals

 House of the Dragon Season 2: Complete Episode Schedule With Release Dates; Where to Watch Online And More

House of the Dragon Season 2: Complete Episode Schedule With Release Dates; Where to Watch Online And More

 The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's Compassion for Claire Lead to Romance?

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's Compassion for Claire Lead to Romance?
Entertainment
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Entertainment Categories
Kriti Kharbanda gushes over hubby Pulkit Samrat as he performs ‘pehli rasoi’; ‘Fell in love all over again’

Kriti Kharbanda gushes over hubby Pulkit Samrat as he performs ‘pehli rasoi’; ‘Fell in love all over again’

 The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Push Hope to the Breaking Point?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Push Hope to the Breaking Point?

 How Did Logan Lerman Propose to His Now Fiancée Analuisa Corrigan? Actor Spills the Beans

How Did Logan Lerman Propose to His Now Fiancée Analuisa Corrigan? Actor Spills the Beans

 Actress Jennifer Leak, Known For The Young And The Restless, Soap Opera Roles In The Guiding Light, And More, Passes Away At 76

Actress Jennifer Leak, Known For The Young And The Restless, Soap Opera Roles In The Guiding Light, And More, Passes Away At 76

 General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Persuade Sonny to Trust Him?

General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Persuade Sonny to Trust Him?

 What Was The Final Correction That Akira Toriyama Made To Dragon Ball Manga? Toyotaro Reveals

What Was The Final Correction That Akira Toriyama Made To Dragon Ball Manga? Toyotaro Reveals

 House of the Dragon Season 2: Complete Episode Schedule With Release Dates; Where to Watch Online And More

House of the Dragon Season 2: Complete Episode Schedule With Release Dates; Where to Watch Online And More

 The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's Compassion for Claire Lead to Romance?

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's Compassion for Claire Lead to Romance?

 Rebel Wilson Reminisces About Her First Date With Ramona Agruma; Reveals They Just Connected

Rebel Wilson Reminisces About Her First Date With Ramona Agruma; Reveals They Just Connected
Lifestyle
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Sports
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Sports Categories
‘Mom is here, she has seen the struggle’: Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag dedicates blistering knock to his mother

‘Mom is here, she has seen the struggle’: Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag dedicates blistering knock to his mother

‘They Probably Don’t Know’: James Harden HITS BACK at Philadelphia Crowd Booing at His Return

‘They Probably Don’t Know’: James Harden HITS BACK at Philadelphia Crowd Booing at His Return

 ‘I Expect Nothing Less’: NBA Fans TROLL LeBron James After His Old Clip From P. Diddy Instagram Live Goes Viral

‘I Expect Nothing Less’: NBA Fans TROLL LeBron James After His Old Clip From P. Diddy Instagram Live Goes Viral

 ‘Hang In There’: Fans Show Support to Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Martin After Her CRYPTIC Message Went Viral

‘Hang In There’: Fans Show Support to Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Martin After Her CRYPTIC Message Went Viral

 Tyreek Hill Still Has Wife Keeta Hill’s Picture On Twitter DP Despite Divorce Controversy; DEETS

Tyreek Hill Still Has Wife Keeta Hill’s Picture On Twitter DP Despite Divorce Controversy; DEETS

 Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s Complete Relationship Timeline

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s Complete Relationship Timeline

 Throwback to When Michael Jordan Avenged His 1995 Playoff Loss Against Young Shaquille O’Neal, Proving His Greatness

Throwback to When Michael Jordan Avenged His 1995 Playoff Loss Against Young Shaquille O’Neal, Proving His Greatness

 In Photos: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's LATEST PICS from Romantic Bahamas Vacation

In Photos: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's LATEST PICS from Romantic Bahamas Vacation

 Top 5 Best WrestleMania Entrances of All Time: From Triple H to The Undertaker

Top 5 Best WrestleMania Entrances of All Time: From Triple H to The Undertaker
Korean
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Korean Categories
Han So Hee questions Hyeri's intentions and Ryu Jun Yeol's silence in now-deleted Instagram post; See HERE

Han So Hee questions Hyeri's intentions and Ryu Jun Yeol's silence in now-deleted Instagram post; See HERE

 Top 8 South Korean Models reigning over runways you need to know

Top 8 South Korean Models reigning over runways you need to know

 Super Junior's Ryeowook announces marriage to longtime girlfriend ex-Tahiti's Ari with handwritten letter to fans

Super Junior's Ryeowook announces marriage to longtime girlfriend ex-Tahiti's Ari with handwritten letter to fans

 BTS' J-Hope paints a monochrome world with colors of hopes, dreams in comeback MV NEURON with Gaeko, yoonmirae

BTS' J-Hope paints a monochrome world with colors of hopes, dreams in comeback MV NEURON with Gaeko, yoonmirae

 Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Bum, Ryu Kyung Soo to make surprise cameos in Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min’s Wedding Impossible

Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Bum, Ryu Kyung Soo to make surprise cameos in Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min’s Wedding Impossible

 Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, Cha Eun Woo, and more; most popular Korean actors in March

Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, Cha Eun Woo, and more; most popular Korean actors in March

 BLACKPINK's Rosé lends voice to I-LAND 2 : N/a's signal song, Final Love Song releasing on April 4; DEETS

BLACKPINK's Rosé lends voice to I-LAND 2 : N/a's signal song, Final Love Song releasing on April 4; DEETS

 The Impossible Heir Ep 9-10 Review: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young's performances elevate show's tension ahead of finale

The Impossible Heir Ep 9-10 Review: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young's performances elevate show's tension ahead of finale

 Flex X Cop’s Park Ji Hyun to lead remake of iconic horror K-drama M: Reboot; report

Flex X Cop’s Park Ji Hyun to lead remake of iconic horror K-drama M: Reboot; report
Select
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Fashion
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Fashion Categories
Mouni Roy shows how to ace Gen-Z streetwear fashion in white tee with black wide-legged pants

Mouni Roy shows how to ace Gen-Z streetwear fashion in white tee with black wide-legged pants

6 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved floral sarees are perfect for every occasion

6 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved floral sarees are perfect for every occasion

 A style guide on how to wear chelsea boots inspired by Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and 10 big celebrities

A style guide on how to wear chelsea boots inspired by Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and 10 big celebrities

Manushi Chhillar has a lady-in-black moment with David Koma’s ruffled bodycon mini-dress and matching gloves

Manushi Chhillar has a lady-in-black moment with David Koma’s ruffled bodycon mini-dress and matching gloves

 3 times Shraddha Kapoor turned heads with her striking ethnic styles cruising in her vibrant red Lamborghini

3 times Shraddha Kapoor turned heads with her striking ethnic styles cruising in her vibrant red Lamborghini

 Tamannaah Bhatia gets into summer spirit with her breezy white kurta paired with Hermes Kelly bag

Tamannaah Bhatia gets into summer spirit with her breezy white kurta paired with Hermes Kelly bag

 Suhana Khan opts for grey bodycon dress for casual night out proving they’ll never go out of style

Suhana Khan opts for grey bodycon dress for casual night out proving they’ll never go out of style

 Alia Bhatt serves noteworthy airport look as she flaunts her love for statement arm candy worth Rs 2 lakhs

Alia Bhatt serves noteworthy airport look as she flaunts her love for statement arm candy worth Rs 2 lakhs

 Ananya Panday’s fiery red corseted top with ruched skirt and oversized blazer is formal finesse at its best

Ananya Panday’s fiery red corseted top with ruched skirt and oversized blazer is formal finesse at its best
Health
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Beauty
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Horoscope
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
Whatsapp
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Crew movie poster

The Crew Movie Review

Hindi

Comedy
Drama

29 Mar 2024

User Rating

3.5/5

Rate this Movie

User Rating

3.5/5

Rate this Movie

Crew Review: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are fun and glamorous in this basic and generic comedy-drama

Crew directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon is now playing at a theatre near you. Here's what we think about the movie.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Mar 29, 2024   |  02:27 AM IST  |  8.6K
News Comment Share
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu

Crew is benefitted by the enjoyable camaraderie that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon share (Credit: Balaji Telefilms)

Key Highlight

  • Crew is benefitted by its three leading ladies who are in great form
  • A better story and sharper narration could have made Crew a much more enjoyable watch
  • Crew now plays at a theatre near you

Name: The Crew

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan,Kriti Sanon,Tabu,Diljit Dosanjh,Kapil Sharma

Rating: 2.5

Crew directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon is the story of three flight attendants who get into an illegal international trade business to get themselves out of a financial mess.

Plot:

Geeta Sethi (Tabu), Jasmine Rana (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Divya Bajwa (Kriti Sanon) are three flight attendants working for Kohinoor airlines, who are barely able to meet their monthly expenses since the airlines company hasn't paid its employees, salary in over 6 months. While there is tension looming around the airline company's solvency, the trio discover that the top authorities associated to the airlines are involved in the illegal international trade of gold. The three get lured by the money that they can make by being part of the nexus, that can potentially get them out of the financial mess that they are in. What the three fail to anticipate is the trouble that they are going to find themselves in, because of the illegal activities that they have begun.
Will they be able to get out of the mess and become financially stable again? Watch the movie to find out.

What works for Crew:

The three leading ladies in Crew, particularly Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan are in great form. They share an amazing chemistry and look super glamorous as air attendants. They rise above the routineness of the script. The dialogues are sharp and the punches land well. What the film touches upon is an important topic and that definitely deserves browny points. The job of air attendants isn't all that glamorous. At 2 hours, the length of the movie never really bothers although there are portions that are slow and tedious. The remix versions of Choli Ke Peeche and Sona Kitna Sona Hai are used very effectively and obviously, Naina at the end seals the deal. The supporting cast lends good support to the leading ladies.

What doesn't work for Crew:

Crew feels like a failed attempt at what could have been a very taut and engaging comedy-thriller-drama. Instead of offering something new and unique, the makers keep it safe and play to the gallery. There's nothing about Crew that is hard to predict. A film like Crew should have had an element of mystery and suspense till the very end. Few conflicts are forced and were not really required. The writing in most places is of convenience. The back and forth screenplay in the first half is patchy. Lastly, it just feels like Crew is trying too hard to be something that it isn't.

Watch the Crew Trailer

Performances in Crew:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is outstanding. Bebo is never not going to throb hearts. 
Tabu is a firecracker. What a delight she is to watch!
Kriti Sanon is good and lights up the screen with her delightful presence.
Diljit Dosanjh can do no wrong, can he!?
Kapil Sharma in his short appearance is pretty fun. We definitely like our frequent doses of Kapil.
Other supporting actors like Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee and Trupti Khamkar compliment the title cast.

Final Verdict of Crew:

Crew heavily relies upon it's three leading ladies and the ladies rise up to the occasion too. However, the lack of spice, flavour and sharpness in the story makes Crew just another run-of-the-mill entertainer while it could have been much, much more.
Crew now plays at a theatre near you now. Go book your tickets and enjoy the ride Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu take you on.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the similar topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Hanu Man

Hanu Man

Action,Fantasy

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 3.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 278.45 cr.

Yellow Strip
Fighter

Fighter

Action,Drama

Released on: 25 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 335.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Captain Miller

Captain Miller

Action,Drama

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 61.40 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Indian 2 2024 movie

Indian 2

Action • Drama

Release date: 01 Apr 2024

Bharateeyudu 2 2024 movie Video Icon

Bharateeyudu 2

Action • Drama

Release date: 01 Apr 2024

RC15 2024 movie

RC15

Action • Drama

Release date: 01 Apr 2024

The Tearsmith 2024 movie Video Icon

The Tearsmith

Drama • Fantasy

Release date: 04 Apr 2024

The First Omen 2024 movie Video Icon

The First Omen

Horror

Release date: 05 Apr 2024

Monkey Man 2024 movie Video Icon

Monkey Man

Action • Thriller

Release date: 05 Apr 2024

Family Star 2024 movie

Family Star

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 05 Apr 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2024 movie Video Icon

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Action • Comedy

Release date: 10 Apr 2024

Aavesham 2024 movie Video Icon

Aavesham

Action

Release date: 11 Apr 2024

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare 2024 movie Video Icon

The Ministry Of Ungent...

Drama • War

Release date: 19 Apr 2024

latest movies

Mickey 17 2024 movie Video Icon

Mickey 17

Drama • Adventure

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 2024 movie Video Icon

Godzilla x Kong: The N...

Action • Adventure

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire 2024 movie Video Icon

Ghostbusters: Frozen E...

Action • Comedy

The Crew 2024 movie Video Icon

The Crew

Comedy • Drama

The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) 2024 movie Video Icon

The Goat Life (Aadujee...

Drama • Adventure

Arthur the King 2024 movie Video Icon

Arthur the King

Adventure

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar 2024 movie Video Icon

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Drama • Biography

Ae Watan Mere Watan 2024 movie Video Icon

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Drama

Road House 2024 movie Video Icon

Road House

Action • Thriller

Yodha 2024 movie Video Icon

Yodha

Action • Drama

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement