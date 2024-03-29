Crew Review: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are fun and glamorous in this basic and generic comedy-drama

Crew directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon is the story of three flight attendants who get into an illegal international trade business to get themselves out of a financial mess.

Plot:

Geeta Sethi (Tabu), Jasmine Rana (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Divya Bajwa (Kriti Sanon) are three flight attendants working for Kohinoor airlines, who are barely able to meet their monthly expenses since the airlines company hasn't paid its employees, salary in over 6 months. While there is tension looming around the airline company's solvency, the trio discover that the top authorities associated to the airlines are involved in the illegal international trade of gold. The three get lured by the money that they can make by being part of the nexus, that can potentially get them out of the financial mess that they are in. What the three fail to anticipate is the trouble that they are going to find themselves in, because of the illegal activities that they have begun.

Will they be able to get out of the mess and become financially stable again? Watch the movie to find out.

What works for Crew:

The three leading ladies in Crew, particularly Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan are in great form. They share an amazing chemistry and look super glamorous as air attendants. They rise above the routineness of the script. The dialogues are sharp and the punches land well. What the film touches upon is an important topic and that definitely deserves browny points. The job of air attendants isn't all that glamorous. At 2 hours, the length of the movie never really bothers although there are portions that are slow and tedious. The remix versions of Choli Ke Peeche and Sona Kitna Sona Hai are used very effectively and obviously, Naina at the end seals the deal. The supporting cast lends good support to the leading ladies.

What doesn't work for Crew:

Crew feels like a failed attempt at what could have been a very taut and engaging comedy-thriller-drama. Instead of offering something new and unique, the makers keep it safe and play to the gallery. There's nothing about Crew that is hard to predict. A film like Crew should have had an element of mystery and suspense till the very end. Few conflicts are forced and were not really required. The writing in most places is of convenience. The back and forth screenplay in the first half is patchy. Lastly, it just feels like Crew is trying too hard to be something that it isn't.

Watch the Crew Trailer

Performances in Crew:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is outstanding. Bebo is never not going to throb hearts.

Tabu is a firecracker. What a delight she is to watch!

Kriti Sanon is good and lights up the screen with her delightful presence.

Diljit Dosanjh can do no wrong, can he!?

Kapil Sharma in his short appearance is pretty fun. We definitely like our frequent doses of Kapil.

Other supporting actors like Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee and Trupti Khamkar compliment the title cast.

Final Verdict of Crew:

Crew heavily relies upon it's three leading ladies and the ladies rise up to the occasion too. However, the lack of spice, flavour and sharpness in the story makes Crew just another run-of-the-mill entertainer while it could have been much, much more.

Crew now plays at a theatre near you now. Go book your tickets and enjoy the ride Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu take you on.