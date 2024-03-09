EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala reveals she was once told 'you are very bad' at acting; here's what happened next

Manisha Koirala, celebrated for her diverse roles, opened up in an exclusive conversation with us about her acting journey. The seasoned actress shared a unique experience from the reading session for the movie 1942: A Love Story. She disclosed that at one point, the director asked her to take a step back, giving her a 24-hour window to work on her acting skills.

I was very bad at acting: Maisha Koirala

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha Koirala recalled, "There was an incident during 1942: A Love Story. During my first reading of the scene, I was horrible, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra clearly told me, 'You are very bad.' So, I requested him to give me 24 hours. If, even then, you don't find me good, I'll accept it."

She further added, "But then, I went home. I didn't know what was good acting or bad acting; this was my third or fourth film. I had only 3-4 sheets in my hand, and I read them countless times. I went back, did the screen test again, and, of course, I was accepted."

Take a look:

Manisha Koirala on the work front

Manisha Koirala is set to grace the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project, Heeramandi. Her recent appearances include Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. Renowned for her versatile and captivating performances, Koirala has made an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Notably, her roles in critically acclaimed films like Bombay (1995) alongside Arvind Swamy and the cult classic Dil Se (1998) with Shah Rukh Khan have earned her widespread acclaim. Koirala's career soared with memorable performances in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) with Salman Khan, 1942: A Love Story (1994), and Mann (1999) opposite Aamir Khan and Anil Kapoor. With a series of successful films and timeless characters, Manisha Koirala remains a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, leaving behind a lasting legacy that resonates globally.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi is a compelling story of power struggles between rivals Mallikajaan and Fareedan, both aiming for control over Heeramandi, a realm where courtesans wield influence. The narrative zooms in on Alam, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter, emerging as the final beacon of hope in this intense power play.

As Alam's journey unfolds, she grapples with a crucial choice: to relinquish power or embrace love over admiration. Set against the backdrop of pre-independent India amid the freedom movement, the series unfolds an epic saga filled with love, power dynamics, betrayal, and an unwavering pursuit of freedom. This tale captures the complexities of human relationships in a transformative era of Indian history.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi Sakal Ban song OUT: Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari look regal