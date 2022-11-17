EXCLUSIVE: Nadiya Moidu was approached for Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya, actress reveals why she didn’t do it

Whenever we talk about classics made in the Hindi film industry, director Sooraj Barjatya’s 1989 romantic-musical - Maine Pyar Kiya, always finds a mention. This Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer made the duo overnight stars, and has a loyal fan base even today. However, did you know that acclaimed actress Nadiya Moidu was initially approached to be a part of this much loved film? In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Moidu opened up on why she couldn’t do the film.

“Well it’s actually a long story but I’ll give you the shorter version of it. The reason I didn’t do it at that point is because I had decided to get married. So when Rajshri Productions came with the subject and they wanted certain dates for it to be shot, I had already decided on the date of when we were going to get married, and that’s one of reasons why I didn’t do it,” recalls Nadiya, who is presently promoting her upcoming film - Wonder Women, which is directed by celebrated filmmaker, Anjali Menon.