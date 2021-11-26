EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria spills the beans on her upcoming films Ek Villain 2 & Heropanti 2

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty are gearing up for their next release which is a romantic drama titled Tadap. The actors are seen in full swing and have been promoting their film. Recently, they were seen in Varanasi where they did Ganga aarti and also relish Banarasi paan (famous for its taste). Their pictures were going on everywhere. Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, is also making his acting debut in the film. The drama is set to release in theatres on 3rd December 2021.

Well, apart from this, Tara has other films also lined up. She will be next seen in Ek Villain 2 and Heropanti 2. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about her forthcoming films and revealed how much work is completed. When asked the Tadap actress says, “Its going amazingly. I almost done with Villain (Ek Villain 2) shoot. I am very excited because I get to sing in that film so it means a lot to me. And I have most fantastic equation with Mohit sir, Balaji team and everybody that is acting in the film. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of it. Heropanti 2 tons of work left which is very exciting and that gonna start next year, Jan.”

It is worth mentioning here that the poster of Heropanti 2 which also stars Tiger Shroff has come out. The film will be releasing during Eid next year. The other details are kept under wraps.

Listen to the full interview here:

Talking about Ek Villain 2, the film also stars John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

