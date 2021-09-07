EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on Ek Villain 2 & more: John Abraham owns the action genre & I am excited for the film

and John Abraham have previously worked in the capacity of actor and producer in Sardar Ka Grandson, in which the latter even had a cameo. The duo now reunites for a battle royal in the Mohit Suri directed Ek Villain Returns and Arjun is excited for the same. “We didn’t share the screen space in Sardar Ka Grandson. He was the producer along with Nikkhil sir (Nikkhil Advani) and T Series. We have not shot together for Ek Villain yet, but I am looking forward to doing that soon. I think, once Bhoot Police releases, I will be getting into shooting with him,” informs Arjun.

The actor believes that John literally owns the action space with the kind of work he has done over the last few years. “He is somebody who obviously owns the action genre for what he has been doing over the last couple of years. I am really excited to get on set and do the action scenes with him. I don’t want to reveal too many details because there is a surprise in store for everybody who watches it,” Arjun adds.

It marks the reunion of Arjun with his Half Girlfriend director, Mohit Suri and the actor is obviously ecstatic with the same. “Am happy to be working with Mohit again. I am certain that between Tara (Sutaria), Disha (Patani), John, Mohit and I, we will be able to present something that’s commercial yet pushing the envelope. It’s exciting to know that we have a really dynamic film coming out next year. From whatever I have shot, I am happy to be a part of it.”

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun and John are also collaborating on the Jagan Shakti directed Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, which kicks off by end of this year. Watch the full video interview with Arjun Kapoor and below:

