EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Collective Artists Network amicably decide to part ways; Actor joins DCA

All Tiger Shroff fans, there's a new update about the Heropanti actor. No no, No, no, we're not talking about a possible wedding or a new movie deal. We are talking about him changing his agency. Tiger Shroff will now be exclusively managed by Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). According to sources, the actor is ready to switch gears to end the 8 years of association with Collective Artists Network, formerly known as Kwan.

A source close to the development shared, “8 years ago, Tiger Shroff began his career and then scaled heights with Collective Artists Network (previously KWAN). They always shared a great relationship that went beyond the usual professional, contractual and business aspects. Actual friendships and emotional bonds were made which are sure to last a lifetime. Now Tiger is all set to begin a new chapter in his life and is moving his management responsibilities to DCA and Karan Johar".