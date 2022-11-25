EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Collective Artists Network amicably decide to part ways; Actor joins DCA
Tiger Shroff was formerly managed by Collective Artists Network and has now parted ways with them.
All Tiger Shroff fans, there's a new update about the Heropanti actor. No no, No, no, we're not talking about a possible wedding or a new movie deal. We are talking about him changing his agency. Tiger Shroff will now be exclusively managed by Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). According to sources, the actor is ready to switch gears to end the 8 years of association with Collective Artists Network, formerly known as Kwan.
A source close to the development shared, “8 years ago, Tiger Shroff began his career and then scaled heights with Collective Artists Network (previously KWAN). They always shared a great relationship that went beyond the usual professional, contractual and business aspects. Actual friendships and emotional bonds were made which are sure to last a lifetime. Now Tiger is all set to begin a new chapter in his life and is moving his management responsibilities to DCA and Karan Johar".
Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will next be seen in ‘Ganapath: Part One’ where he will be reuniting with his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, Tiger also has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in his pipeline, where he will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar for the first time.
DCA is the brainchild of Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh. The talent company already is home to Shanaya Kapoor, Roadies fame Varun Sood, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff NOT roped in for Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti’s next