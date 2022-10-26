EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff NOT roped in for Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti’s next

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff , who made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, is well-known for his action films. The actor has a few interesting projects lined up ahead, including Ganapath : Part 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rambo remake. This morning, a few reports on the Internet claimed that the actor will headline Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti’s next project, an action film. The report claimed that Tiger has been roped in for the project, and only a few formalities and paperwork are left. However, Pinkvilla has now learned that there is no truth to these reports.

A source close to the actor informed Pinkvilla, “There is absolutely no truth to Tiger Shroff starring in Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti’s next. The only projects that are confirmed on his plate currently are Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rambo remake. The actor, who is known as the youngest action superstar from India, is also in talks with some international banners, who have approached him for their upcoming action projects. He is perhaps the only one who can match their level of stylised action and raise the bar each time with his skills.”

Tiger Shroff has been vocal about his Hollywood ambitions, and in an interview with Connect FM Canada a few weeks ago, he also revealed that he had once auditioned for Spider-Man!