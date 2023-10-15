EXCLUSIVE: Urmila Matondkar discusses pay disparity in industry; ‘Shouldn’t be looked from one perspective’

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is one of the most profound actresses we’ve ever had in Bollywood. The 90s beauty has been a part of various remarkable films like Judaai, Rangeela, Satya, Bas Ek Pal amongst others. While the actress ventured into politics in 2019, the actress continues to treat the audience with her presence as a judge on several reality shows. The Khoobsurat actress was amongst the top-paid actresses in 90s. Recently, the actress exclusively shared her views on the pay disparity prevalent in the industry and opined that the concept should not be looked at from one perspective only. Read on to know what she has to say.

Urmila Matondkar's views on pay disparity in film industry

Veteran actress Urmila Matondkar recently sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. The actress was asked about her views on pay disparity and if she ever asked for equal pay. In response, the actress revealed that she never asked for equal pay as she was paid more than that a couple of times. The actress rather stated that the concept should not be looked at from one perspective. She stated, “So I have no such complaints and honestly pay disparity is a very important and valid point today, but it shouldn’t be looked at from one perspective only. There are times when a male actor is putting in far more days and time, and you’re doing an action film in which I’ve hardly had any work, so I really thought it would be unfair just because I am a woman mujhe bhi utne hi paise chahiye (I am a woman, I also want the same amount)”.

She further added, “Yes, my name was probably as big that’s why I was cast because they still needed a big name, but I came way lesser time and way lesser effort than my co-star put in, because he was doing an action also action in the movie and probably his screen time was better, number of days were better.”

Watch the full interview here:

Urmila Matondkar discusses importance of pay parity in other fields apart from the film industry

Having said that, the actress also opined that apart from the film industry, there are several other fields where women should be paid equally. Citing an example of the media industry, Urmila said, “I think it is completely wrong, as a matter of fact, women in media need to be paid way more than men. Like I see after getting into politics women journalists out there, I mean they are working in really difficult conditions, and for a woman to be standing there, and they get their job done probably better than most men because somewhere around the line people do give bite to women journalists, but they’ve to put in a really lot of hard work.”

In addition to this, she further stated that just because you are a woman you should be paid as much, or if you’re a woman, you should be paid less. “It is about where and how a person is positioned and the amount of efforts that are going into it,” she said on a concluding note.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif send the internet into frenzy with latest PIC; fans call them ‘perfect jodi’