Top 10 Kamal Haasan films everyone needs to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan who has been an integral part of Indian cinema since his earlier roles as a child artist and later becoming the lead actor is celebrating his 69th birthday today. The actor has worked in more than 200 films, that span across languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

His versatile nature and visionary mindset have offered numerous innovations in Indian filmmaking and celebrating such an actor is to revisit some of his iconic films. Choosing ten films out of such a vast filmography was definitely hard, but here are the Top 10 Kamal Haasan films everyone needs to watch on OTT platforms.

Top 10 Kamal Haasan movies to watch now

1. Hey Ram (2000)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Stars: Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Hema Malini, Vasundhara Das, Girish Karnad, Atul Kulkarni, Naseeruddin Shah

Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Hema Malini, Vasundhara Das, Girish Karnad, Atul Kulkarni, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hey Ram is one of the iconic gems in Indian cinema that every cinephile must watch for the sheer brilliance it has in store. Written and directed by Kamal Haasan himself, the film is a period action-drama that takes an alternate history during the period of India’s partition and assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The film depicts Saketh Ram (Kamal Haasan) who is set out on a mission to take revenge on the person who he thinks was the reason for his first wife’s death.

2. Anbe Sivam (2003)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Stars: Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, Kiran Rathod, Nassar, Santhana Bharathi, Seema, Uma Riyaz Khan

Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, Kiran Rathod, Nassar, Santhana Bharathi, Seema, Uma Riyaz Khan Director: Sundar C

Sundar C Where to watch: Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Anbe Sivam which translates to Love is God, is a feel-good comedy-drama film that stays in your mind for a very long time. The film which is directed by Sundar C was written by Kamal Haasan himself. The story features two people, one who is young and arrogant about himself while the other is a physically disabled but not spiritually broken person. The two get stranded together during their travel which takes them on a journey of self-realization and acceptance.

3. Nayakan (1987)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Stars: Kamal Haasan, Saranya Ponvannan, Janagaraj, Delhi Ganesh, Nassar, Tinnu Anand

Kamal Haasan, Saranya Ponvannan, Janagaraj, Delhi Ganesh, Nassar, Tinnu Anand Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Nayakan, the first-ever collaboration of Kamal Haasan with director Mani Ratnam was the brain-child of adapting Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather into an Indian setting along with loosely adapting the life of Varadarajan Mudaliar, a crime boss based in Mumbai. The film features Velu Naicker (Kamal Haasan) going through various phases of his life, becoming a fearless don at the end.

4. Panchatanthiram (2002)

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Stars: Kamal Haasan, Ramesh Aravind, Jayaram, Sriman, Yugi Sethu, Ramya Krishnan, Simran, Nagesh

Kamal Haasan, Ramesh Aravind, Jayaram, Sriman, Yugi Sethu, Ramya Krishnan, Simran, Nagesh Director: KS Ravikumar

KS Ravikumar Where to watch: Sun NXT

Panchatanthiram, the black comedy directed by KS Ravikumar was written by Kamal Haasan and late actor Crazy Mohan. The film focuses on Kamal Haasan’s character Ram who is a playboy pilot, who has had his share of past relationships. After his marriage to the love of his life, many misunderstandings occur leading them to separate. Trying to cheer him up his friends manage to get him and themselves into a chain-reactive event that they’ll never forget.

5. Virumaandi (2004)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Stars : Kamal Haasan, Pasupathy, Abhirami, Napoleon, Rohini, Shanmugarajan, Nassar

: Kamal Haasan, Pasupathy, Abhirami, Napoleon, Rohini, Shanmugarajan, Nassar Director: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Virumaandi is an action-drama film directed, written, produced, and co-edited by Kamal Haasan himself. The film focuses on interviews with two jail inmates on the topic of whether death sentences are humane or not. The film features two interviews from each of their perspectives, narrating the same story and showcasing how every story has a different version. The film’s narrative is taken from the popular storytelling method called the Rashomon effect.

6. Pushpaka Vimana/Pushpak (1987)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Stars: Kamal Haasan, Amala Akkineni, Samir Khakhar, Tinu Anand, KS Ramesh, Pratap Potan, Lokanath

Kamal Haasan, Amala Akkineni, Samir Khakhar, Tinu Anand, KS Ramesh, Pratap Potan, Lokanath Director: Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pushpaka Vimana is a silent black comedy film directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. The film featured no dialogue and only conveyed emotions through acting and background scores. The movie focuses on the plot of an unemployed graduate who encounters an unconscious drunk rich man and takes over his lifestyle after keeping him prisoner. However, his life is now also in danger as a hired contract killer is eyeing to kill him, believing him to be a rich man.

7. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Stars: Kamal Haasan, Jyothika, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Prakash Raj, Daniel Balaji, Salim Baig

Kamal Haasan, Jyothika, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Prakash Raj, Daniel Balaji, Salim Baig Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Gautham Vasudev Menon Where to watch: Sun NXT

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is a neo-noir action thriller film written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film revolves around the story of a police officer who sets out to find a couple of serial killers who have been brutally murdering people, not just in one country. Along with the investigation, the officer’s personal life also gets entangled in it.

8. Vishwaroopam/Vishwaroop (2013)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Stars: Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Jaideep Ahlawat

Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Vishwaroopam/Vishwaroop is a spy action thriller shot simultaneously in both Tamil and Hindi. The film focuses on Kamal Haasan’s character Wizam Ahmad Kashmiri who is an undercover agent of RAW shadowing as Kathak instructor. The film focuses on Al-Qaeda terrorists who plan to bomb New York City, which the protagonist has to foil before the time runs out.

9. Indian (1996)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Stars: Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala, Nedumudi Venu, Sukanya, Urmila Matondkar

Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala, Nedumudi Venu, Sukanya, Urmila Matondkar Director: S Shankar

S Shankar Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Aha

Indian is a vigilante-action film directed by S Shankar in his first collaboration with Kamal Haasan. The film focuses on a veteran freedom fighter who sets out to fight against corruption and crime by hunting down anyone who dares to commit it in society using his martial arts skills. The film’s sequel is set to release next year in theaters.

10. Vikram (2022)

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Stars: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Suriya, Gayathrie Shankar, Chemban Vinod Jose

Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Suriya, Gayathrie Shankar, Chemban Vinod Jose Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Vikram, the spiritual successor to the 1986 film of the same name starring Kamal Haasan was an action-thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film depicts the story of a former black ops team member who was presumed to be dead, setting out to fulfill a mission his son had started. The highly engaging film was the comeback film for Kamal Haasan after a while which also became the second instalment to the director’s cinematic universe known as Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

