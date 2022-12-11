Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Pearl V Puri reacts to Shalin Bhanot saving Rs 25 lakh over Sumbul and Tina

The game inside the Bigg Boss 16 house is getting more challenging with each passing day. The show's host Salman Khan played a game where he asked Shalin Bhanot to press the buzzer and either save Sumbul Touqeer or Tina Datta from getting evicted. However, the twist lied here was that if Shalin saved anyone of them, Rs 25 lakh would get deducted from the winning amount. Along with Tina and Sumbul, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were also nominated for eviction. The promo of this particular segment created an immense uproar on social media and had all eyes on Shalin, whether he would let go of the money or save them.

Given the equation shared between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, most viewers expected him to save Tina. However, he surprised everyone by saving the winning amount. Netizens have been questioning Shalin's loyalty, and speaking about it, his close friend Pearl V Puri, told Pinkvilla, "I have known Shalin for years now, one thing that comes to my mind is his trait of always sticking by and for his friends, He's close to his parents. I've seen him in his good times and also during his struggles. I think one thing I can vouch for is, this man hasn't changed even a bit in like a decade. He's a good friend to have."

Pearl V Puri on Bigg Boss 16 as a game

Talking about the episode and the big twist, Pearl V Puri shared, "Bigg Boss is a difficult game because you've to stay with unknown people for quite a while, and during those times how people are reacting should not be associated with their personality, because at times, just to be true to yourself and the game, we do certain things which we don't mean to like in a friendly match also both sides try to win, so take it as a game whosoever is playing and I really wish Shalin all the very best."