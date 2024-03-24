Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of rape, assault, molestation, suicide, and prostitution.

Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. Be it rich or poor, an influential person or a layman, the rules and regulations are equal for all. Recently, YouTuber Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida police for his alleged involvement in the snake venom case. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner had to spend six long days behind bars before his bail plea was heard. He was granted bail on 22 March 2024. Well, this is not the first time that a celebrity has ended up behind bars. Pinkvilla brings to you a list of celebrities who were arrested by the police on several charges.

1. Pearl V Puri

In the year 2021, Pearl V Puri found himself in legal muddles as a molestation case was registered against him by a minor girl. Puri was a part of a Television show and a co-actor's daughter allegedly complained against the actor. Puri was arrested on 4th June 2021 and was bailed out on 15 June 2021. He was behind bars for 10 days. Puri revealed that it was the worst phase of his life as he would often hallucinate about being with his father who's no more. He revealed not eating or drinking for a brief period of time.

Take a look at a recent post shared by Pearl V Puri in traditional outfits:

2. Karan Oberoi

Karan Oberoi was arrested after being accused of rape and extortion by a mid-aged woman. He was arrested on May 5 2019 and was released on bail on June 8, 2019. He spent more than a month behind bars and often shared his jail experiences. However, he told the media that he wasn't depressed post his experience behind bars, instead, he thrived to work towards helping people who are falsely framed in cases and put behind bars.

3. Karan Mehra

On May 31, 2021, the nation woke up to the dramatic news of a major feud between TV's adorable couple Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra. Nisha posted a few pictures of her injuries and revealed that her husband Karan allegedly assaulted her. Based on the complaint, Mehra was arrested, however, he was released on bail, soon after. There was a lot of back and forth between Karan and Nisha as they made serious allegations against each other.

4. Sheezan Khan

Sheezan Khan was arrested followed by an abetment to suicide case filed against him by actress Tunisha Sharma's family. He was arrested on 25 December 2022 and was released on March 5, 2023. After spending nearly 70 days in police custody, Khan was granted bail on a surety of 1 lakh rupees. The actor walked out of the Thane jail and was immediately hugged by his family who were fighting to prove his innocence.

5. Shweta Basu Prasad

The Chandranandani actress was arrested for her alleged involvement in a prostitution racket in 2014. Prasad was acquitted of the charges by Hyderabad court in 2017.

6. Piyush Sahdev

The Beyhad actor was arrested after a complaint about rape charges by a 23-year-old woman. In 2017, the actor was accused of rape on the pretext of marriage.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.



