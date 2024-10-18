Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor share ‘weekend binge’ plans as series hits Netflix; Gauri Khan sends 'best wishes'

The highly anticipated reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 has finally hit the Netflix screens. The show promises special appearances by various Bollywood celebrities. Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, whose mothers Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor star in the show, shared their ‘weekend binge’ plans. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan sent ‘best wishes’ to the team.

Today, October 18, 2024, after Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 premiered, Ananya Panday gave the series a shoutout. She shared a promo of the show on her Instagram Stories and said, “What I’m gonna be binging tonight (woman raising hand emoji).”

Ananya’s cousin Alanna Panday posted a picture of her screen as she watched the series. Tagging the team of the show, she asked her followers, “Who’s binge watching?” accompanied by a fire emoji.

Gauri Khan shared a poster of the series and said, “Best wishes (red heart emoji),” tagging the star cast and producer Karan Johar.

Shanaya Kapoor also gave a glimpse of her screen and exclaimed, “Weekend binge has begun!!!! (partying face and pink heart emoji).” Sharing a scene featuring her mother Maheep Kapoor and Ananya’s mom Bhavana Pandey, she wrote, “I spot ussss @ananyapanday (laughing and heart hands emoji) Fabulous Lives VS Bollywood Wives OUT NOW!”

Have a look at their stories!

Interestingly, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Gauri Khan will also feature in the reality series, along with many other stars.

The first two seasons of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives were filled with lots of drama and entertainment. The third season promises more spice as it becomes a face-off between Mumbai and Delhi. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who were a part of the first two seasons, are on the Mumbai side. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi, who are the fresh faces, make up the Delhi side.

Earlier, the trailer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 gave a glimpse into what’s in store for the audience. While sharing the trailer on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, “It’s getting heated!! Mumbai meets Delhi in a fabulous face-off this season. Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, arrives on 18th October, only on Netflix.”

