What to watch this weekend: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 to Ajay Devgn starrer Singham re-release
Wondering what to watch this weekend? Here are the movies and shows releasing this week, so make sure to check out this list before making your choice.
Another weekend of the month is almost here, and the audience will get a chance to enjoy some exciting new releases. From the reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 to Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, which is re-releasing in cinemas, these ventures are set to entertain the viewers. Pinkvilla offers a brief look at your choices for this weekend. Check it out!
1. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3
- Release Date: October 18, 2024
- Star Cast: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi
- Director: Uttam Ramkrishna Domale
- Genre: Reality/Lifestyle
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is the third installment of the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Season 3 will be all about the face-off between the ladies of Mumbai and Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Chunky Panday, Orry, Nirvan Khan, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor will make special appearances.
2. Singham (Re-release)
- Release Date: October 18, 2024
- Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Genre: Action/Comedy
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Amid the current trend of re-releases, Rohit Shetty recently announced that the 2011 film Singham will once again be available to watch in theaters. The movie marked the beginning of the popular Cop Universe. It introduces the character of Bajirao Singham, an honest police officer played by Ajay Devgn, and showcases his fight against corruption.
3. Reeta Sanyal
- Release Date: October 14, 2024
- Star Cast: Adah Sharma, Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee
- Director: Abhirup Ghosh
- Genre: Mystery/Thriller
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
The series revolves around advocate Reeta Sanyal, who gets a high-profile case. She faces off against powerful forces to bring out the truth. The legal crime thriller is filled with many plot twists and turns. Three episodes of Reeta Sanyal are already available to stream, and new ones will arrive in the upcoming days.
Which film or show are you planning to watch this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.
