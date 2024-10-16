What to watch this weekend: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 to Ajay Devgn starrer Singham re-release

Another weekend of the month is almost here, and the audience will get a chance to enjoy some exciting new releases. From the reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 to Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, which is re-releasing in cinemas, these ventures are set to entertain the viewers. Pinkvilla offers a brief look at your choices for this weekend. Check it out!

1. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3

Release Date: October 18, 2024

October 18, 2024 Star Cast: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi

Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi Director: Uttam Ramkrishna Domale

Uttam Ramkrishna Domale Genre: Reality/Lifestyle

Reality/Lifestyle Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is the third installment of the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Season 3 will be all about the face-off between the ladies of Mumbai and Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Chunky Panday, Orry, Nirvan Khan, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor will make special appearances.

2. Singham (Re-release)

Release Date: October 18, 2024

October 18, 2024 Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj

Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Genre: Action/Comedy

Action/Comedy Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Amid the current trend of re-releases, Rohit Shetty recently announced that the 2011 film Singham will once again be available to watch in theaters. The movie marked the beginning of the popular Cop Universe. It introduces the character of Bajirao Singham, an honest police officer played by Ajay Devgn, and showcases his fight against corruption.

3. Reeta Sanyal

Release Date: October 14, 2024

October 14, 2024 Star Cast: Adah Sharma, Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee

Adah Sharma, Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee Director: Abhirup Ghosh

Abhirup Ghosh Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Mystery/Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The series revolves around advocate Reeta Sanyal, who gets a high-profile case. She faces off against powerful forces to bring out the truth. The legal crime thriller is filled with many plot twists and turns. Three episodes of Reeta Sanyal are already available to stream, and new ones will arrive in the upcoming days.

Which film or show are you planning to watch this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

