FACT CHECK: Did Abhishek Bachchan address divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Know the truth

The divorce rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started when the latter reached Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding alone with her daughter Aaradhya. Fans speculated that something was not right between them. Recent reports created a stir when they claimed that Abhishek has finally broken his silence on the divorce rumors with Aishwarya. However, Abhishek's statement turned out to be from an old interview and not a recent one.

For the last few days, a deepfake video of Abhishek Bachchan has been doing rounds on social media, purporting that he and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have separated. In response to the AI-generated video, several portals reported that Abhishek has responded to the video during a media interaction, saying that the two are ‘still married.'

“I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it Still Married, Sorry,” Abhishek was quoted as saying while showing his wedding ring in the reports.

However, the video where Abhishek made the statement is from 2016 during the premiere of Aishwarya’s film, Sarbjit. The Guru actor was answering a question whether ‘things were not good’ between him and Aishwarya.

In the fake video, junior Bachchan can be seen announcing his divorce from Aishwarya Rai. The actor is heard saying, “This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced.” However, netizens noticed that the sync in the video was not right and therefore claimed it to be false.

In July, Abhishek also made headlines after liking an Instagram post on divorce amid separation rumors from Aishwarya. The text on the post read, "When love stops being easy."

A part of the caption read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped."

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. The couple has maintained silence over the reports.

