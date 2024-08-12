Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY breaks silence on divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have recently been the subject of separation rumors. A deepfake video circulating online had intensified these speculations. However, recent reports indicate that Abhishek addressed the divorce rumors by showcasing his engagement ring and affirming that he is ‘still married’ to Aishwarya.

The Times of India reported that Abhishek Bachchan addressed the ongoing separation rumors in an interview with Bollywood UK Media. He reportedly showed off his wedding ring and confirmed that he is 'still married'. Abhishek responded to the rumors by saying, "I don’t have anything to say to you all about that (the rumors). You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry."

Divorce rumors began swirling when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Center. Abhishek attended the event with his family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Aishwarya arrived with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first child, Aaradhya, in 2011. The couple, who have been married for 17 years, have starred in films such as Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Guru, Dhoom 2, and Raavan.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan attended the Paris Olympics 2024, where he passionately cheered for the Indian athletes. His heartfelt hug with Neeraj Chopra following Chopra’s silver medal win captured hearts and received widespread admiration on the internet.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is set to star in King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. He will also feature in Remo D'Souza's upcoming film Be Happy and has a role in Shoojit Sircar's next directorial project.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says ‘all good’ as she returns with daughter Aaradhya from New York amidst separation rumors with Abhishek Bachchan; WATCH