Abhishek Bachchan 'liked' viral divorce post amid separation rumors with Aishwarya Rai for THIS reason?

Abhishek Bachchan's mere 'like' on Instagram amid the rumors of his separation from his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fueled the speculation of trouble in paradise. This came up after Aishwarya marked her separate appearance at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding functions last week.

Now, the real reason why Abhishek liked the divorce article on Instagram has grabbed our eyeballs.

Here's the real truth behind Abhishek Bachchan's recent Instagram activity

A Reddit post claims that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's friend, Dr. Zirak Marker has a connection to the viral Instagram post. "The real reason why Abhishek liked that IG post: Aishwarya’s longtime friend Zirak Marker contributed to the article," the post reads.

The post features the screenshot of the Instagram post that shows Marker has given inputs to the divorce article.

Here's a screenshot of the IG post here:

All about Aishwarya Rai's longtime friend, Zirak Marker

As per Zirak Marker's Instagram bio, he is an educational psychologist, psychiatrist, mental health advocate, and author. Marker also appeared in an episode of Farookh Sheikh's show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, featuring Aishwarya.

One of Marker's Instagram highlights features his old pictures with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As per his Instagram handle, in 2021, Aishwarya attended the launch of his first book.

Take a look at their photos down below:

Advertisement

When Abhishek Bachchan liked the Instagram post amid separation rumors

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan hit 'like' on an Instagram post featuring an article about 'grey divorces'. It added fuel to the fire as the fans started connecting the dots to their separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

"When Love Stops Being Easy...Couples who have been married long are now partying ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?" the text on the infographic read.

Abhishek Bachchan arrived with his family including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, and Nikhil Nanda at the Ambani wedding.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan graced the event together.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will now be seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's upcoming film, King.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan ‘likes’ Instagram post on divorce days after Aishwarya Rai’s solo appearance at Anant-Radhika’s wedding