Abhishek Bachchan ‘likes’ Instagram post on divorce days after Aishwarya Rai’s solo appearance at Anant-Radhika’s wedding

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's family marked its presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities a few days ago. However, his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her separate appearance at those events with many fans raising eyebrows over the unusual sight.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's respective appearances at the Ambani wedding have sparked their separation rumors. Amidst the rumors, the 48-year-old actor's recent social media activity has fueled the speculations.

Abhishek Bachchan hits 'like' on an Instagram post about divorce

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan liked an Instagram post featuring a carousel about divorce. The text on its first infographic reads, "When Love Stops Being Easy...Couples who have been married long are now partying ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

Here's the screenshot of Abhishek's activity on the post:

Here's what the Instagram post is about

The caption on the post reads, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street...?"

"Coincidentally, 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters'- terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50- are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising," an excerpt from the post reads.

More about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Anant and Radhika's wedding

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan arrived with his dad, Amitabh Bachchan, mom, Jaya Bachchan, and sister, Shweta Bachchan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding at Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai on July 12. Shweta's husband Nikhil Nanda and children, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda were also spotted there.

Abhishek posed for pictures with all of them, however, his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were missing from the family group. Meanwhile, the former beauty queen came with Aaradhya and both of them got clicked together by the paparazzi.

On July 13, Big B attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony with his granddaughter, Navya Nanda. Aishwarya was spotted with Aaradhya at the event. Contrary to Abhishek and Aishwarya's separate appearances, the inside visuals from the Ambani wedding showed that the couple was seated together.

Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai on April 20, 2007.

ALSO READ: Anant-Radhika Wedding: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya, Navya pose for picture perfect frame; Hrithik Roshan looks dapper