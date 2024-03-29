Fans think Taapsee Pannu’s latest PICS confirm her marriage rumors; here's why

Taapsee Pannu has been in the headlines for the last couple of days due to the reports about her secret marriage. It is believed that the actress had a hush-hush wedding with longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in the presence of her family and close friends. Although the actress has not given any confirmation on the same, fans are convinced that the Dunki star is no longer single. And to add to the buzz, she posted some pictures today that have fans all excited.

Taapsee Pannu looks stylish in the latest pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee Pannu shared a couple of pictures of her flaunting her quirky saree. She can be seen wearing a black colored long coat paired with flared pants and a yellow and black colored saree. She has completed her look with tied hair and heels. In one of the pictures, we can spot a ring on her ring finger which is making fans wonder if she is actually married to boyfriend Mathias Boe now.

A lot of her fans have showered the actress with love in the comments section. But apart from that, many have demanded Taapsee to post her wedding pictures as well.

Check it out:

Taapsee Pannu’s Holi pictures

Recently, several pictures from the actress's Holi celebrations surfaced on social media. Taking to his Instagram account, Abhilash Thapliyal, who starred opposite Taapsee Pannu in Blurr (2022), shared a picture from their Holi celebration. The picture featured himself, Taapsee, Mathias Boe, and some other friends.

Under Abhilash's post, one fan commented, "Arrey sindur Taapse mam"

On the other hand, Mathias took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture of himself to extend Holi wishes to everyone.

Check it out:

According to News18, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kicked-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people, and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

As per News18, the wedding was an intimate affair with few Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Taapsee specifically wished for only her closest friends to be present at the ceremony. "Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati was among the guests at her and Mathias’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh, also flew to Udaipur".

