Here's why Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is not an early riser; reveals liking 'simple life'

Gauri Khan, a producer at Red Chillies Entertainment alongside her husband Shah Rukh Khan, an interior designer, has now ventured into the restaurant business. In a recent interview, Gauri opened up about her daily routine, emphasising her preference for a "simple life." She prioritises her children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, making time for them, especially when AbRam returns home for lunch from school. Gauri also spilled the beans on her daily routine and how Shah Rukh Khan has influnced her being a night person.

Gauri Khan likes a simple life

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Gauri discussed her daily routine, stating, "Well, I’m not an early riser. Because the house is awake at night. So, I wake up by 10." She then continued, "I have my morning coffee, gym, lunch, work. Kids are my priority and Abram is home at lunch maybe by 3. So, spend some time with him, go to work and back home again for dinner. Simple life." Shah Rukh, she mentioned, is self-admittedly a night person.

Responding to whether there's a specific time to return home every evening, Gauri shared her preference to conclude appointments by 7:30 but added, "Each day is different. I have some appointments which have to be taken care of later in the day."

About Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are married for over 32 years now. Initially hesitant about settling in Mumbai, Gauri's affection for the city blossomed as Shah Rukh Khan soared to stardom, and they established their abode in Mannat. In the foreword of the book "My Life In Design," Shah Rukh revealed that Gauri, facing financial constraints after acquiring the expansive sea-facing property, took on the role of a designer for Mannat. He shared, "The task of designing her own house... fueled her determination to learn new things and understand how spaces, amenities, logistics, and beauty converge to create a home."

In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek Vaswani shared that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri had three weddings on the same day, incorporating Hindu and Muslim traditions alongside a registered marriage. He added, "All three weddings happened in one day." Vivek revealed that at the time of his wedding, Shah Rukh was still living with his parents. As a gift, Vivek provided the newlyweds a five-day stay at a Mumbai hotel, after which they moved to an apartment owned by filmmaker Aziz Mirza.

