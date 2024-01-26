Farah Khan shares her 'beautiful way to celebrate' Republic Day 2024 with Sunidhi Chauhan singing Ae Watan

Farah Khan is one of the most talented and successful choreographers in Bollywood. She is also an accomplished filmmaker and has several blockbusters under her name. On Republic Day, the Om Shanti Om helmer shared a video of Sunidhi Chauhan singing Ae Watan Mere Watan. The song also received a thumbs-up from Karan Johar.

Sunidhi Chauhan sings Ae Watan

On January 26th, Republic Day, Farah Khan dropped a video on her Instagram that features Sunidhi Chauhan singing Ae Watan. The video is taken in their apartment's outside space. Sunidhi can be singing the song in a beautiful way standing next to the National flag. The Main Hoon Na director thanked Sunidhi for the song and wrote: "Beautiful way to celebrate the #republicday . With neighbours n society friends.. Thank you @sunidhichauhan5 for this rendition (red heart emoji)"

Karan Johar took to his Instagram story and shared the video. He wrote: "This is just beautiful." Interestingly, the song Ae Watan is from the 2018 spy thriller film Raazi which was produced by KJo. The song Ae Watan is penned by Gulzar and sung by Arijit Singh in the film. The song also inspired the title of Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan which is based on the life of Usha Mehta.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan's work front

Karan Johar returned to the director's chair in 2023 after nearly seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Tota Roy Chowdhury. It met with positive critical response and turned out to be a commercial success. He has several production ventures in the lineup like Yodha, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Kill and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam among others.

Farah, on the other hand, remains one of the most celebrated choreographers in the industry. Her last directorial venture was Happy New Year with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

