Fardeen Khan misses father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary: 'Your grandchildren live with stories of the legend you were...'

Fardeen Khan shared an emotional tribute on Instagram in honor of his father, actor Feroz Khan, on his birth anniversary. In a heartfelt message, he expressed how much he misses him and noted that Feroz's legacy continues through the third generation of the Khans, even though they never met. Fardeen wrote, “They live with stories of the legend you were. Though fate kept you apart, your essence runs through their veins, a bond unspoken but deeply understood."

Fardeen Khan recently shared a heartfelt video on Instagram featuring a collection of photos of his late father, actor Feroz Khan, along with family moments. The video highlights many beautiful memories between the father and son at award shows, family outings, and more, evoking strong emotions. In his caption, Fardeen reflected on the fifteen years since Feroz's passing, expressing how his presence continues to be felt in the lives of those who never met him.

The actor wrote, “15 years without you, and though time has passed, your presence is felt deeply in the lives of those you never had the chance to meet. Your grandchildren, the third generation of Khans, carry pieces of your fearless heart and unmatched spirit.” He noted that Feroz's grandchildren carry the stories of their legendary grandfather, showcasing his grace, strength, and timeless charisma. Despite being taken too soon, Fardeen emphasized that Feroz Khan's essence lives on through them in ways that words cannot fully express.

Shortly after Fardeen shared the post, many of his industry friends expressed their reactions. Actor Bobby Deol filled the comment section with heart emojis, while Esha Deol contributed a folded hands emoji. Chunky Panday also shared heart emojis, followed by heart-eye emojis. Numerous fans joined the conversation, praising the beautiful bond showcased in the post.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Fardeen Khan opened up about how the industry perceived him during his hiatus. He mentioned that although there were offers at first, his significant weight gain sent a signal to others that he was no longer interested or was pursuing something else. When asked if he regretted his 12-year break, he admitted that it was indeed a major regret. While he didn’t plan for such a long absence, he wished the gap had been much shorter. He explained that he needed time to cope after losing his father and to address personal matters, but acknowledged that 12 years is quite a lengthy period.

Fardeen Khan, who debuted in 1998, took an extended break from the industry from 2010 to 2024. He marked his return with the web series Heeramandi earlier this year. Following that, he appeared in the multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein and Visfot.

