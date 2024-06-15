EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan admits late father Feroz Khan was not expressive; reveals changing THIS when he became dad

It goes without saying that the life of any child is incomplete without their parents. And indeed, it is very difficult for anyone to lose a parent. Fardeen Khan who recently made his screen comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar experienced the same vacuum on losing his father and veteran star Feroz Khan.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about how he misses his late father and how he was not expressive during his growing-up years. The actor also revealed that he has tried and change that in himself after he became a father.

Fardeen Khan on his equation with late father Feroz Khan

When we asked him if he missed his late father Feroz Khan, Fardeen Khan with a slight pause and change in expression said, “Nothing can fill the vacuum of a parent. So of course!” He further added, “I come from him, you feel a part of him. Of course, I miss him.”

We later asked him if the veteran actor was an expressive father? The No Entry star laughed and said, “No, not at all.” Explaining why he is saying this, Fardeen added, “he would tell everyone else about how much he loved me, but to me..no. Not at all! Maybe in later years, he became expressive. He was very very to himself. He was protective of his tribe but not very expressive at all. My mother more than him made up for it. So I have a beautiful relationship with her.”

Fardeen Khan on the changes he acquired on becoming a father

Talking about the beautiful bond he shares with his two kids, Fardeen Khan revealed that he is extremely expressive with his kids. “Lot of hugs, lot of cuddles and you know a lot of everything doing together. I actively make them express how they feel, and I make my feelings known. It’s a very important lesson again to validate your own feelings, value them, and share them in a positive way. That is something that I had to learn the rough way. Not being expressive, keeping everything inside, that’s how I was and that’s how I am in many ways. This is one thing I actively try and teach them.”

Fardeen Khan’s work front

The actor left everyone stunned with his physical transformation. He weaved magic on our screens with his role in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar as a nawab. He will next be seen in Khel Khel Mein featuring a stellar ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, Vaani Kapoor.

