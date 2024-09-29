The Legend of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan starrer's release in India canceled following severe backlash? REPORT

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt was all set to be the first Pakistani film to release in India for the first time in 13 years. However, a few latest reports suggest that the much-awaited premiere has been canceled following a massive uproar from some political groups. The action drama was ready to make its way into theatres of the Punjab region on October 2nd this year.

ANI’s sources alleged that the decision to stall the release was taken because no Indian films have been permitted in Pakistan since 2019. For those who don’t know, The Legend of Maula Jatt is a retelling of the iconic folk tale of Maula Jatt. The plot revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt (Hamza Ali Abbasi), the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt (Fawad Khan).

This tale is already an all-time blockbuster in Pakistan. With Zee Studios handling the film’s release in India, The Legend of Maula Jatt had a huge potential to work in Indian theatres. As soon as this news was announced, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) got vocal against the film's release.

Earlier this month, Ameya Khopkar, the President of the MNS Cinema Wing, told ANI, "This movie will not be released. Not just this movie, we will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India…” He then threatened that if the movie gets released, there will be a strong agitation and his people will beat any Pakistan actor who dares to come to India.

According to Khopkar, art and politics are different but he doesn't want the art at the cost of our soldiers. He further asserted, “This should be taken as a threat... There have been attacks till last week and will watch movies of Pakistan actors? We will not let them land their feet, we will break it… The owners of cinemas know very well that the glass in their theatres is very expensive…”

For the unversed, the ban on Pakistani artists in India first came into play after the Uri terror attack that shook the nation in 2016. While the ban has been challenged several times in court, nothing concrete has been ruled out yet.

