The Legend of Maula Jatt India Release: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s film to ONLY release in Punjab; Here’s why

It’s been a long time since India has been waiting for the release of the blockbuster Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt. It was recently announced that this Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer will hit the Indian theatres on October 2nd, but there’s sad news in case. This Pakistan record breaker is only releasing in India’s Punjab reason not nationwide.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is the first Pakistani film in over a decade to see a big screen in India and is being distributed by Zee Studios. Producer Nadeem Mandviwalla, who distributed this Punjabi-lingual saga, recently spoke to India Today and confirmed restricted streaming of the film. He further hoped that this highly anticipated project would do exceptional business in the Indian market.

According to him, one of the reasons for this is the movie’s unavailability on OTT platforms. Nadeem added, “It might take a little time as the film is releasing after two years and the excitement is no longer there as it was in 2022, during its original release. However, the word of mouth of the film is bound to create that excitement again."

ALSO READ: Mahira Khan grooves to Dev Anand and Geeta Bali’s classic song from film Baazi and VIDEO is unmissable

A remake of the 1979 Pakistani film Maula Jatt, The Legend of Maula Jatt became the biggest Pakistani hit at the box office when it was first released in 2022. The portal's source further stressed on the part that the film’s restricted release in Punjab is like a litmus test to scrutinize the reception of a Pakistani film in present times.

Advertisement

“Apart from security issues, the team also wants to avoid any kind of controversy or negativity. With a market in Punjab, they felt it was the perfect positioning for the film to be released there as of now," the source added. Bilal Lashari who has directed The Legend of Maula Jatt also hinted the same when he wrote on his Instagram, "Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct!”

For the unversed, Zee Studios who is transcending the border is part of Zee Entertainment Enterprises and they are the same entity that owns the Zindagi channel which is solely responsible for syndicating Pakistani content in India.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees co-star Mahira Khan pens emotional post on son Azlan's birthday; Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy are all hearts