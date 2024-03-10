Main Atal Hoon OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Pankaj Tripathi starrer biographical drama

The biographical drama Main Atal Hoon, depicting the life journey of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, graced theaters earlier this year, featuring the versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi in the titular role. Now, almost two months after its theatrical release, the film is set for its digital premiere, offering viewers the opportunity to experience it from the comfort of their homes. Read on to know more details about the film’s OTT release.

Date of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon’s OTT premiere announced by streaming platform

Today, the official streaming platform announced the eagerly awaited digital release date of the movie Main Atal Hoon, featuring Pankaj Tripathi portraying the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Audiences will soon have the chance to either watch the film for the first time or revisit its narrative.

Taking to social media, OTT service ZEE5 revealed that the movie is scheduled to premiere on March 14, 2024, exclusively on their platform. The Instagram post, which tagged the cast and crew of the film, was accompanied by the caption, “Shuru karo taiyaari, aa rahe hain Atal Bihari! #MainAtalHoon premieres on 14th March, only on #ZEE5.”

Have a look at the announcement!

More about Pankaj Tripathi’s movie Main Atal Hoon

Main Atal Hoon traces the life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a figure renowned not only as a Prime Minister but also as a poet and statesman. Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Raja Sevak, Ekta Kaul, and more.

Directed by Ravi Jadhav and penned by both Jadhav and Rishi Virmani, the movie is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios.

The soundtrack offers a variety of songs to complement the narrative of the film including Desh Pehle, Ram Dhun, Hindu Tan-Man and Ankaha.

Originally premiering in theaters on January 19, 2024, the film garnered acclaim for Pankaj Tripathi's poignant and inspiring portrayal. Now, the viewers can mark their calendars for the OTT release. Viewers can now mark their calendars, with the OTT release just around the corner.

