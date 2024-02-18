Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi granted bail in cheque bounce row; lawyer alleges claims are 'invalid and false'

Rajkumar Santoshi, currently occupied with filming his highly anticipated movie Lahore 1947, is facing a significant legal challenge. Earlier, news surfaced that the director received a two-year jail sentence from the Jamnagar court due to a cheque-bouncing case. Additionally, the court has ordered him to repay twice the sum he owed to the complainant. Now, the filmmaker’s lawyer has issued a statement regarding the same.

Rajkumar Santoshi’s lawyer issues a statement

The lawyer representing the filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has recently issued a statement mentioning that the court has temporarily stayed its judgement for 30 days and has granted him bail. Rajkumar Santoshi's advocate, Binesh Patel, affirmed that they plan to appeal against the judgement made by the magisterial court.

The statement read, “First of all, the court has stayed its judgement for 30 days granted Mr.Santoshi bail after we sought time to appeal against the judgement at a higher forum." Patel added, "The prosecution didn't produce any documentary evidence to prove that Mr. Santoshi had taken money at all. The prosecution itself has admitted that a third party had collected the said money from the complainant. In-return the third party had provided altered eleven cheques of Rs.10 lakh each, which Mr. Santoshi was not aware of it. The magisterial court overlooked these facts and ruled against us. Therefore, on the ground of invalid and false claims, alterations happened in the cheques, the fact that the complainants do not want to present or call-in the said third party who had collected the money, about Mr.Santoshi does not know. So we shall appeal at a higher forum with the above highlighted points and even more."

Advertisement

More about the case

According to details provided to ETimes by Piyush Bhojani, who serves as the legal representative of the complainant Ashok Lal, “There are 12 cases filed against Santoshi for cheque bouncing, each pertaining to a sum of Rs. 10 lakh. These cheques were issued by Santoshi against a loan of Rs. 1 crore 20 lakh extended to him by Ashok Lal.”

He also mentioned that the case dates back a decade, and despite numerous efforts to contact Santoshi, he could not be reached. Additionally, he stated that Santoshi only appeared in court after a complaint was lodged with the Juhu police. He mentioned, “Now, the court has pronounced a verdict of a two-year jail term and a fine of Rs. 2 crore, which is twice the amount of the loan.”

About Lahore, 1947

The film Lahore 1947 marks the first collaboration on the big screen between Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Rajkumar Santoshi. While Santoshi has previously directed Aamir Khan in Andaz Apna Apna and Sunny Deol in movies like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, this project marks their first joint venture. Aamir Khan is said to be making an extended cameo appearance in the film, although specifics about his character are being kept secret.

The film Lahore 1947 marks the first collaboration on the big screen between Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Rajkumar Santoshi. While Santoshi has previously directed Aamir Khan in Andaz Apna Apna and Sunny Deol in movies like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, this project marks their first joint venture. Aamir Khan is said to be making an extended cameo appearance in the film, although specifics about his character are being kept secret. A source close to the development revealed, “It's a strong character that engages in a battle royale with Sunny Deol all through the narrative."

Advertisement

AR Rahman is handling the music and background score for the film, with Javed Akhtar writing the lyrics. Although the release date is yet to be confirmed, there are indications that it will hit the screens on Republic Day 2025.