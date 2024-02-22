Ali Fazal joins the splendid cast of Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947; here's all you need to know

Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial Lahore 1947, is one of the highly anticipated films of Bollywood. Starring Sunny Deol in the lead along with Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh and Mona Singh, the project continues to get bigger with each development. The latest update is that Ali Fazal has come on board to play an important role in the film.

Ali Fazal joins the star cast of Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947 has just got more interesting as the talented and dashing actor, Ali Fazal has joined the star cast of the upcoming film. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Abhimanyu Singh who has worked in films like Sooryavanshi, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has joined the film as an antagonist and now with Fazal's entry, the project has gotten more exciting.

Ali Fazal is known for playing the iconic character Guddu Bhaiya in the much-loved web series Mirzapur. Apart from that he has also created an impression with characters like Zafar Bhai in the Fukrey franchise. Now with Lahore 1947, we are keeping our expectations high from him.

More about Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947 is the first film to bring Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Rajkumar Santoshi together. While Rajkumar Santoshi is directing the film with Sunny Deol in the lead, Aamir Khan has come on board as a producer. As per reports, Aamir will be making a guest appearance in the film and the details regarding the same have been kept under wraps.

Sharing his excitement about teaming up with Aamir and Sunny, Rajkumar said, "Lahore 1947 is a very special film, emotionally attached and very important project in my career. Also, it's a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna, and this time, he is collaborating as a producer. On the other hand, with Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak."

There is no official release date of the film yet but it is expected to release on Republic Day 2025.

